"Concerning is not the right word" - Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag provides update on Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag has said that he is unaware of the return date to training for striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo, who earlier expressed his desire to depart the Red Devils, is currently on leave from the club's pre-season tour due to personal reasons. The 37-year-old has missed the entirety of Manchester United's pre-season preparations in Thailand and Australia.

Meanwhile, he has recently been linked with clubs like Chelsea and Atletico Madrid.

Speaking at a press-conference before the Red Devils' friendly against Aston Villa on July 23, Ten Hag was asked about an update on Ronaldo. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"No. It's the same as last week. Of course, concerning is maybe not the right word (over his absence). I focus on the players who are there and they are doing really well. They are in good shape and I have further focus on that and develop that. I cannot wait for him to come in and then we will integrate him."

Asked about his transfer plans, he added:

"We signed Eriksen for the midfield department, so we are really happy with that. And yes, I am really happy also with our performances of our midfield department and offensive department at this moment. But I also know about this season – it's a lot of games, the World Cup, so we need more options where you have a good team."

He continued:

"So we have to strengthen the squad even more and we are looking around but we also need the right players. There is a reason in a number of games you need more options in offence, clear. Back in Manchester Eriksen, Martinez will join in, we have more options, I think they can quite quickly integrate into the team."

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



boss Erik ten Hag is full of admiration for his two new summer signings. 🗣️ "Christian Eriksen brings creativity...[Lisandro] Martinez is a warrior!" #MUFC boss Erik ten Hag is full of admiration for his two new summer signings. 🗣️ "Christian Eriksen brings creativity...[Lisandro] Martinez is a warrior!" 💪#MUFC boss Erik ten Hag is full of admiration for his two new summer signings. 🔴⤵️ https://t.co/SvBRU16U9s

Manchester United are scheduled to start their 2022-23 Premier League at home against Brighton Hove & Albion on August 5.

Manchester United interested in Dan-Axel Zagadou

As per Media Foot Marseille (via Sport Witness), Manchester United are interested in signing former Borussia Dortmund defender Dan-Axel Zagadou. The 23-year-old is currently available on a free transfer.

Zagadou joined Dortmund after progressing through the ranks of Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) academy in 2017. He made 91 senior appearances for the Bundesliga outfit, contributing four goals and one assist in the process.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far