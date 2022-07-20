Manchester United and PSG credited with interest in 23-year-old defender: Reports

As per Media Foot Marseille (via Sport Witness), Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are interested in former Borussia Dortmund defender Dan Axel-Zagadou. The French defender is currently available on a free transfer after his contract with Dortmund expired.

The 23-year-old enjoyed an above-average stint at Dortmund, where he was once recognized as one of the brightest prospects in the game. While that recognition has somewhat faltered, the star's availability on a free transfer will give him a wide range of options.

Clubs can now avoid the hassle of negotiating a transfer fee for him, and it seems that Manchester United are taking it into consideration.

However, Media Foot Marseille's report has also linked the French defender with a move to Inter Milan this summer. They are looking to sign the 23-year-old after missing out on Gleison Bremer, who is set to join Juventus this summer.

It seems as though the Serie A outfit might struggle to sign him, with the Red Devils potentially prepared to steal the deal.

PSG, however, are hoping that Manchester United fail against Inter Milan in the race to sign Zagadou this window.

The Parisians want to sign Milan Skriniar from Nerrazzuri and Zagadou is believed to be the Italian club's hand-picked successor for the Slovenian. If Inter get the former Dortmund star, the Parisians will push for Skriniar.

Manchester United will hope they can do enough to secure the services of the talented Frenchman and snatch a deal from both PSG and Inter. While the team has many options, Erik ten Hag will hope he can add more steel to a backline that has not always looked impressive.

Manchester United are interested in PSG star Achraf Hakimi: Report

The Red Devils also have their eyes on Parisian right-back Achraf Hakimi, who recently moved to Paris from Inter last season. Football Transfers (via Football Talk) have claimed that Ten Hag intends to add a right-back to his squad this summer.

With Aaron Wan-Bissaka likely to leave Old Trafford, United will need a first-team right-back who will provide width and attacking threat in the final third. However, Wan-Bissaka's contract is two years ahead of expiration, which will make him an expensive option for any interested club.

If Manchester United cannot sell the star, they might refrain from making a hefty signing like PSG's Hakimi, who is reportedly valued at £58 million.

