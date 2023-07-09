“Concrete and ongoing” - Journalist confirms Liverpool want to sign £50m-rated ex-Manchester City star

Liverpool are reportedly in talks to sign former Manchester City midfielder Romeo Lavia from Southampton.

The Belgian midfielder spent two years with the Cityzens' youth teams and even made two senior appearances for them across competitions. He then joined the Saints last summer for a €12.3 million fee (£10.51 million) and penned a five-year deal.

According to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool are in concrete talks with Southampton for Lavia. They have placed a £50 million price tag on the midfielder, who is wanted by Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Plettenberg's tweet read:

"Talks between Liverpool & Lavia are concrete and ongoing. Understand there is no agreement in terms of salary conditions yet. As reported: His price tag is around £50m. Klopp wants him!. Very press resistant player - even in high pressure situations, he loses the ball only once out of 10 times."

In the 29 Premier League games he played last season, Lavia was dispossessed 1.1 times per game (h/t WhoScored). He couldn't save his team from being relegated to the Championship but was arguably one of their best players during the campaign.

Lavia is a natural defensive midfielder — a position where Klopp needs competition for Fabinho, whose form blew hot and cold last season. Lavia, 19, has already been capped once by the Belgian Red Devils at the senior level but was not called up for the 2024 UEFA Euros qualifiers last month.

Playing for Liverpool could provide Lavia with the pedestal he needs to force himself into Domenico Tedesco's first-team plans.

Dominik Szoboszlai can't wait to play in front of Liverpool fans

Dominik Szoboszlai is one of two midfielders Liverpool have already signed this summer.

After signing Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion, the Reds triggered Szoboszlai's £60 million release clause at RB Leipzig. During his first interview after his switch to Anfield, the Hungarian was asked what his first message to the Reds faithful would be.

Szoboszlai replied:

"That I can’t wait to see you in the stadium and I’m going to do everything that is possible from my side."

The 22-year-old can play down both flanks in attack but is likely to be utilized as an attacking or central midfielder under Jurgen Klopp. He already has a taste of what it feels like playing at Anfield in front of Liverpool fans.

'Szobo' played 71 minutes in Red Bull Salzburg's 4-3 UEFA Champions League group-stage loss against Liverpool in October 2019.

