"Confidence is a bit low" - Jaap Stam names Manchester United superstar who could be 'totally different player' under Erik ten Hag

Manchester United legend Jaap Stam believes club captain Harry Maguire could become a different player under incoming manager Erik ten Hag when the Ajax tactician takes over this summer.

Maguire, 29, has had a difficult season that has coincided with the Red Devils' indifferent campaign. The Premier League giants have exited all cup competitions and are set to finish outside the top four.

United captain Maguire has been heavily criticised for his performances, with many questioning his leadership as well as his place in the playing XI. However, Stam, who played at United for three years and is touted by many as one of the club's greatest-ever centre-backs, believes Ten Hag's arrival could benefit Maguire.

The former Dutch defender believes Maguire is a 'good defender' but needs to come out of his 'rough spell'. Stam told PA Sport (via Goal):

“I still think that Harry is a good player. He is a good defender. You need to understand that every player – and I’ve had it myself – goes through rough spells that he’s having and hard times; the confidence is a bit low.”

There has been a lot of debate over the £85 million United paid for Maguire, making him the most expensive defender in the world. The Englishman has had to deal with the pressure that has come with the huge price tag. Stam said about the same:

“He’s not feeling well and making mistakes. So when you cost £100 million, and you are making a mistake, yeah, the pressure on you is a lot more than when you’re costing a few quid. He’s played this season good games as well. Having this season now and maybe a new coach coming in, having a fresh start, learning a lot from this season as well and what he’s done and what he needs to do."

Stam concluded by saying that perhaps a change in defensive partner alongside Maguire could get the best out of the United captain:

“Does he need to make a change or not? Maybe having different players next to him or in front of him can help him out as well in terms of feeling more confident, so maybe next season you’ll see a total different player.”

Erik ten Hag will look to revitalise Harry Maguire at Manchester United

According to the Telegraph, Ten Hag is making plans to ensure Maguire returns to his usual best. Having endured a poor season, the Manchester United defender will hope to bounce back under Ten Hag's tutelage.

That is despite rumors that the Manchester United captain could be set to lose both the club captaincy and his place in the starting XI.

One thing Ten Hag would want to work out is why Maguire feels more comfortable playing for England than he does for Manchester United.

