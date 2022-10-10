"Confidence is creeping away" - Liverpool superstar admits club are in trouble after defeat to Arsenal

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk has said that his team are in a crisis of confidence after their 3-2 loss at Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday (October 9).

The Reds continued their indifferent start to the season with a defeat at the Emirates. After Gabriel Martinelli's first-minute opener, Darwin Nunez levelled proceedings for the visitors in the 34th minute.

Just before the break, Bukayo Saka restored Arsenal's lead. In the second half, the Merseyside outfit turned up the heat and bagged their equaliser when Roberto Firmino scored the 53rd minute. However, Saka's 76th-minute winner from the spot took the Gunners back to the top of the standings as the Reds failed to muster a response.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Van Dijk bemoaned his team's lacklustre performance. He said:

"Confidence is definitely a thing that plays a part, but you know, we are all human beings, and sometimes you need a bit of confidence in certain moments, and it could also, if your confidence is not as high, not help you in situations."

He continued:

"Like what I said before, every human being in any job needs a little bit of confidence in order to perform at the highest level. If you are not winning at the highest level, like we are used to, then confidence is creeping away, but we know it can turn around just like that; we have to work hard."

Van Dijk added:

"If you concede goals, it's not a good thing; we do everything in our power to avoid it, but we have already conceded too many, in my opinion, and there is always multiple reasons for it."

Liverpool are tenth in the standings with ten points from eight games. They will next face Rangers at the Ibrox in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (October 12).

