"Confidence will be high" - Dimitar Berbatov makes prediction for Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Dimitar Berbatov has backed Arsenal to record a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest in their Premier League opener tomorrow (12 August) at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners come into this game on the back of winning the FA Community Shield against Manchester City on penalties. They lost the title to the Cityzens by five points but will be looking to go one better this time around.

Forest, meanwhile, barely survived relegation last term, finishing 16th and just four points above 18th-placed Leicester City. According to Berbatov, the Tricky Trees will not be able to get a result at the Emirates for the first time in their history.

The former Manchester United striker gave his predictions on Metro.co.uk and wrote:

"Confidence will be high for Arsenal after winning the Community Shield against Manchester City. I don’t see how Forest can hurt Arsenal, and I think Mikel Arteta’s side will want to start strong. I’m backing Arsenal to beat Nottingham Forest. Prediction: 3-1."

The last time Forest got a result against Arsenal away from home was in August 1995, when they secured a 1-1 draw at Highbury. They lost 5-0 at the Emirates in the Premier League last season but won the reverse fixture at home by a 1-0 scoreline.

They boast a surprisingly good recent record against the Gunners, winning three of their last five encounters against them across competitions.

Arsenal hope to sign David Raya in time for Nottingham Forest clash - reports

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal wish to conclude a deal for Brentford's David Raya before their game against Nottingham Forest.

The Gunners have agreed on a £3 million loan fee for Raya for the 2023-24 season with an option to make the transfer permanent for £27 million. His contract at the Gtech Community Stadium expires in June 2024.

The 27-year-old Spaniard has apparently already completed his medical with Arsenal and the club hope to announce him as their new signing before tomorrow's game. Arsenal already have Aaron Ramsdale as their No. 1 goalkeeper.

But Raya's arrival threatens to change the pecking order. Shaka Hislop, however, doesn't believe the former Blackburn Rovers man is good enough to displace Ramsdale between the sticks.

Raya leaves Brentford after keeping 54 clean sheets in 161 games for them. It remains to be seen if the Barcelona-born goalkeeper is registered in time to make the cut for Mikel Arteta's matchday squad against Nottingham Forest.