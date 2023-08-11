"You saved us", "Thank you Gary Neville" - Liverpool supporters hail Manchester United legend for 'forcing' FSG into signing Moises Caicedo

Liverpool supporters have been thanking Gary Neville on Twitter for his recent comments urging the Reds' owners to sign Moises Caicedo.

In a recent episode of the Overlap, Neville talked about how Fenway Sports Group (FSG) aren't spending enough to back Jurgen Klopp in the market. He said (h/t @Joshlfc1909):

"Klopp needs money to compete, he can’t keep doing this. Liverpool should’ve got Caicedo for Klopp. I think this will haunt the owners, they aren’t investing like the other top teams are."

Since the Manchester United legend's comments, reports have emerged claiming the Reds have agreed a British-record fee for the 21-year-old Ecuador international. According to David Ornstein, the fee is expected to be around £110 million — £10 million more than Chelsea's latest offer.

Reds fans have since made tongue-in-cheek tweets thanking Neville for his comments. One fan tweeted:

"Everyone say thanks to gary neville, you saved us"

Another added:

"Thank you Gary Neville, he forced Liverpool into this 😂😂😂"

Others wrote:

Liverpool fans over the moon with Moises Caicedo news.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Jurgen Klopp wants to personally talk to Caicedo later today (11 August). He adds that a medical is already booked for the former Independiente del Valle player.

Caicedo's imminent arrival comes after Fabinho and Jordan Henderson's surprise move to Saudi Arabia. This caught the Reds off guard, leaving them without a trusted No. 6 heading into the new season.

Jamie Carragher gives verdict on Liverpool potentially signing Moises Caicedo

Jamie Carragher has weighed in on Liverpool's surprise bid for Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo.

The former Reds centre-back was recently critical of the club's haggling when it came to signing Southampton's Romeo Lavia. Jurgen Klopp's side consistently failed to meet the Belgian's clearly laid-out £50 million price tag.

'Carra' was on hand earlier today (11 August) to tweet about the Merseyside club's reported bid for Caicedo. He wrote (@Carra23):

"110M is a big price for #Caicedo but Liverpool had to pay big as clubs knew they were desperate. But signing two top young players for 145M & selling two of your older players for 52M is great business!"

Liverpool sold Jordan Henderson (33) to Al-Ettifaq for £12 million while Fabinho (29) cost Al-Ittihad £40 million. The 19-time English first-division champions have also spent a combined £105 million to sign Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister in midfield.

Caicedo is unlikely to feature against Chelsea if he does join the Anfield outfit. The Premier League opener at Stamford Bridge on 13 August could come too soon for the Ecuadorian.

Caicedo is set to leave the Seagulls after recording two goals and three assists in 53 senior games since signing for them in February 2021.