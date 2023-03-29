"Confirmed your agenda against Cristiano" - Fans react furiously as video of former Chelsea star Frank Leboeuf trolling Cristiano Ronaldo emerges

Fans have not taken kindly to former Chelsea star Frank Leboeuf taking a dig at Cristiano Ronaldo during an episode of ESPN FC Extra Time.

ESPN journalist Dan Thomas posted a tweet claiming that the Portuguese icon's fans have been irked with the American outlet this week. Thomas' tweet contained a video of Leboeuf issuing a response to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's supporters.

The former French international can be heard saying (h/t @DanThomasESPN):

"Because I'm stupid, I can't stop by answering people and say, 'well you know what, you're right, I've never been at his level, I've won the World Cup and he didn't'."

The three-man panel in the studio was then seen laughing and enjoying Leboeuf's response. Here are some of the best responses to the video from Ronaldo's fans, as found on Twitter:

Dan Thomas @DanThomasESPN Ronaldo fans have been extra angry at us this week Frank had the ultimate response to them. Ronaldo fans have been extra angry at us this week Frank had the ultimate response to them. https://t.co/JfHp4fhNtJ

ark🇶🇦 @a24115362 @DanThomasESPN u guys are genuinely so weird and unprofessional @DanThomasESPN u guys are genuinely so weird and unprofessional

Gonçalo 🇵🇹🇺🇸 @GoncaloCFRM @DanThomasESPN Ronaldo is literally the reason you guys are still employed @DanThomasESPN Ronaldo is literally the reason you guys are still employed 😭

Ⓜ️ @lichaballl @DanThomasESPN Confirming that ESPN has a massive agenda @DanThomasESPN Confirming that ESPN has a massive agenda

Ever since Lionel Messi's triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, many believe the 'GOAT' debate has been settled in the Argentine icon's favor. Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to win a World Cup in five tries.

The latest edition saw Portugal get knocked out in the quarter-finals by Morocco, with Ronaldo starting neither of the two knockout games. Leboeuf, who made 50 appearances for the French national team, won the 1998 FIFA World Cup with Les Bleus.

He notably spent five years at Chelsea before leaving the west London giants for Olympique de Marseille in 2001. Despite his numerous accolades, Leboeuf never won a first-division title in Europe or the UEFA Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, has won every trophy on offer in club and international football apart from the World Cup. However, the only missing piece from the Al-Nassr striker's overflowing trophy cabinet is considered by many to be the pinnacle of success in football.

Cristiano Ronaldo aiming to win a league title in fourth different league this season

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are currently locked in a title race with rivals Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League this season.

The Faris Najd currently have 49 points from 21 league games so far - just one less than Al-Ittihad. If the Portuguese icon manages to help his team win the league title, he will join an exclusive list of players with league titles in four different countries.

Ronaldo has won the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A during the course of his career. According to a list compiled by GiveMeSport in November 2021, 33 players have achieved the feat of winning the league in four separate nations.

Robinho and Mateja Kezman are believed to be the only two footballers to have done so in five countries.

