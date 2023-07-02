“Congrats bro” - Chelsea star sends heartfelt message as Dominik Szoboszlai completes Liverpool transfer 

Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku has congratulated Liverpool's new signing Dominik Szoboszlai, following his big-money transfer from RB Leipzig. Nkunku had a two-word message - "Congrats bro" - for Szoboszlai on Instagram.

The Hungarian attacking midfielder becomes the latest addition to Jurgen Klopp's side this summer, after Liverpool activated his £60 million release clause.

Szoboszlai is widely regarded as one of Europe's hottest midfield prospects, judging by his performance at former club side RB Leipzig.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder registered 10 goals and 13 assists for RB Leipzig across all competitions last season.

It was this sort of form that caught the eyes of Liverpool, who jumped at the opportunity of signing the highly-talented midfield star.

Meanwhile, following his official unveiling as a new Reds player, former teammate Nkunku was among the numerous persons to congratulate Szoboszlai on his latest transfer.

The Chelsea striker extended his good wish to his former teammate, after the Hungarian star penned a heartfelt farewell message to RB Leipzig supporters via his Instagram handle.

Recall that both Nkunku and Szoboszlai formed a lethal partnership for RB Leipzig last season. They ended the 2022-23 Bundesliga campaign in third, behind Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich.

However, both players will now square up against each other in the Premier League next season, following their respective transfers to Chelsea and Liverpool.

Nkunku was also unveiled by the Blues last month, after securing a £52 million switch to Stamford Bridge, and putting pen-to-paper for a six-year deal at Chelsea.

Dominik Szoboszlai heaps praise on club legend Steven Gerrard in his first words as a Liverpool player

Szoboszlai joins the Reds from RB Leipzig

After securing his transfer to Anfield, new Liverpool number 8 has revealed that he draws inspiration from club legend Steven Gerrard. Szoboszlai takes the famous shirt number previously worn by the English veteran.

Speaking about Gerrard and the chance of wearing the famous number eight shirt, he said, as seen on the club's official website:

"Of course, it’s a great number, a lot of great players had this number and also I have a tattoo from Steven Gerrard, what he said (the quote is ‘Talent is a divine blessing, but without incredible will and humility, it is worth nothing’) so it was also a reason why.”

He continued:

"When I was a child, to be honest I didn’t watch that much football but of course when it was Champions League or a big game, I was watching Liverpool, the big teams and also the big players – and he was one of the biggest."

Gerrard played in 710 matches for the Reds, across competitions, and scored 185 goals. He won the Champions League with Liverpool in the 2004-05 season. That is some legacy to be inspired by!

