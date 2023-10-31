“Congrats for your first Ballon d'Or” - Aitana Bonmati welcomes Lionel Messi with hilarious message after award gala 

Aitana Bonmati, the 2023 Women's Ballon d'Or winner has hilariously congratulated her male counterpart Lionel Messi, who won a record-extending eighth.

Bonmati, 25, has had a superb year for club and country. After winning the Spanish top flight and Women's Champions League with Barcelona Femeni, Bonmati was part of the Spain team that won their first Women's World Cup title this summer.

Meanwhile, Messi, 36, added another feather to his cap by winning his third Ballon d'Or title in four years, eighth overall. It was largely due to his superlative exploits in Argentina's victorious 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Messi contributed seven goals and three assists - playing every minute of every game - and bagged a brace in the final against France as La Albiceleste won their first World Cup in 36 years, third overall.

Following the presentation ceremony in the Ballon d'Or gala in Paris on Monday night, Bonmati hilariously congratulated Messi for his first Ballon d'Or. She was quoted by AlbiceleteTalk as saying:

“Congrats for your first Ballon d’Or.”

Here's the funny exchange:

Expand Tweet

Bonmati is the fourth different winner of the Women's Ballon d'Or, with her compatriot and Barcelona teammate Alexia Putellas being the only one to win it twice.

"I don't know for how much longer I'll play" - 2023 Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's joy knew no bounds as he won yet another Ballon d'Or award. He now has three more than any other player, but the Argentine knows that he won't continue foreover.

The 36-year-old received his eighth Ballon d'Or award from his Inter Miami club co-owner David Beckham, beating Manchester City striker Erling Haaland to the trofee.

He said after winning the award, as per Sky Sports, that he's unsure how much football he has left:

"I don't know for how much longer I'll play, but I plan to enjoy it. I can't put a number on it as things can change very quickly from day to day in football. But I know that day is getting closer and closer."

Stating that it could be his last Ballon d'Or, the Argentine added:

"Being world champion was fantastic. But the truth is I've never really got used to receiving awards and being on the stage like this. Slowly I have got used to it a bit more since winning it for the first time in 2009.

I think today is the last time I will win it, so it feels calmer and I will enjoy it in a different way. I'm proud of the career I've had. I've enjoyed football all my life and soon I'll enjoy it from the other side."

Lionel Messi will next be playing for Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiiers next month, as Inter Miami's season is over, having missed the postseaason.