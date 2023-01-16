"Congrats Real Madrid" "Xavi is so shameless" - Barcelona fans livid as player who crawls across the pitch starts cup final 

Barcelona fans are very angry with manager Xavi Hernandez's decision to include Sergio Busquets in the starting lineup to face Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana. The 34-year-old is one of the older generation of Blaugrana players who have enjoyed immense success in the last decade.

However, Busquets has struggled to impact the game for Barca in recent months, and fans have taken notice. With a massive game against Real Madrid sitting between them and a trophy celebration, the Blaugranes are not pleased to see a struggling player in the starting lineup.

Busquets has been fairly regular for Xavi Hernandez this season, making 14 appearances in La Liga. However, fans are not pleased with his inclusion in this important El Clasico clash and have taken to Twitter to slam the manager's decision. Here is a selection of their tweets:

James Beasty @JamesBeasy2 @barcacentre Busquets in 2023 ? Congrats Real Madrid for winning the cup @barcacentre Busquets in 2023 ? Congrats Real Madrid for winning the cup

MannO @MannO780 @barcacentre Busquets ? Xavi is so shameless man wtf @barcacentre Busquets ? Xavi is so shameless man wtf

AlexThrift.ETH @certifiedOTF600 @barcacentre Xavi will always find a way to sneak in busquets @barcacentre Xavi will always find a way to sneak in busquets

Real Madrid and Barcelona prepare for Supercopa de Espana face-off

The Spanish Super Cup final between Real Madrid and Barcelona, two bitter rivals, will take place in Saudi Arabia on Sunday night. Although the tournament is not necessarily a top priority for either team, the match carries added significance.

A win for Madrid would bring them level with Barca's 13 victories in the competition. Additionally, it is an opportunity for the Madridistas to demonstrate that their recent league victory over Barcelona, a 3-1 win in October, was not a fluke.

Real Madrid defeated Valencia in a penalty shootout during the first semi-final of the competition on Wednesday. Barcelona also advanced through a penalty shootout, defeating Real Betis on Thursday and setting up El Clasico in the final.

Both the Spanish giants put on an intense and dramatic performance as they battled for the chance to face off against each other in the final. Madrid's comeback against Valencia was particularly noteworthy.

Los Blancos are currently vying for success on multiple fronts, including a last-16 match in the Copa del Rey against Villarreal on January 19th. They also have a Champions League round-of-16 clash against Liverpool next month. The team will also be determined to win the Spanish Super Cup, it being an opportunity to gain momentum.

Barca have had the most success in this competition, but have not won the trophy since 2018. They lost the 2020-21 Spanish Super Cup final to Athletic Bilbao. Similar to Madrid, they may prioritize other competitions this season such as the Copa del Rey, where they will face Ceuta in the round of 16.

The match on Sunday night is sure to be intense and dramatic, as both teams are determined to win the trophy.

