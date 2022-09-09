"Congrats to Real Sociedad", "Just go away please" - Manchester United fans frustrated as Erik ten Hag names 29-year-old star in starting XI 

Manchester United fans are not happy with Erik ten Hag's decision to field Harry Maguire in the starting line-up for their clash against Real Sociedad today (September 8).

The Red Devils host Real Sociedad in their opening fixture of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League campaign. Ten Hag decided to start with Cristiano Ronaldo and Maguire, two players who haven't featured in his team's starting XI since a 4-0 defeat against Brentford.

Casemiro will also make his first start for Manchester United since completing a stunning move from Real Madrid earlier this summer.

However, Manchester United fans on Twitter are not happy to see Maguire back in the starting lineup.

The defensive pairing of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane have done some solid work for the Red Devils in recent times. The club have won four consecutive games, keeping two clean sheets.

However, the duo have been rested against Real Sociedad as Maguire and Victor Lindelof will man the defense in their absence.

Here's how fans reacted to Maguire's return to the starting lineup:

sk≀nny @skinnykenobi harry maguire starting for man united, congrats to real sociedad for at least one goal harry maguire starting for man united, congrats to real sociedad for at least one goal https://t.co/rxtEiJeYqc

Ọlámilékan @O_la_mi_le_kan Maguire returns, watch defending become rocket science. Maguire returns, watch defending become rocket science.

T Class @ClassUnltd @UnitedStandMUFC Why would you show us Maguire... Now I'm nervous all over again...!!! @UnitedStandMUFC Why would you show us Maguire... Now I'm nervous all over again...!!!

RYAN👺👹 #GlazersOut @RyanHar03692827 Bet De Gea shitting it tonight with Harry Maguire back in team Bet De Gea shitting it tonight with Harry Maguire back in team 😬

Master Eric. @EsquareEloghene

I comit Harry Maguire’s legs into your hands tonight.

Father take control.

Amen. O Lord my God!I comit Harry Maguire’s legs into your hands tonight.Father take control.Amen. #MUNRSO O Lord my God!I comit Harry Maguire’s legs into your hands tonight. Father take control. Amen. #MUNRSO

Paul, Manc Bald and Bred @MufcWonItAll Harry Maguire is the only English player in tonight's starting line up for Manchester United.



Really hope he doesn't score and celebrate because the abuse he will get will be absolutely insane Harry Maguire is the only English player in tonight's starting line up for Manchester United.Really hope he doesn't score and celebrate because the abuse he will get will be absolutely insane

Antony is also starting his second game of the season after joining from Ajax. The Brazilian made his club debut against Arsenal this past weekend and also got on the scoresheet to help his side to a 3-1 victory.

Paul Scholes lauds Erik ten Hag for his work at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag had a nightmare start to his Manchester United career as a coach this season. The Red Devils were bottom in the Premier League after two games, having lost to Brighton & Hove Albion (2-1) and Brentford (4-0).

However, since then, the Red Devils have won four consecutive games, including games against Liverpool and Arsenal, and are now fifth in the league table.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes lauded the Dutchman's flexibility as a coach. He that Ten Hag has gone out of his way for his team to find a path to getting victories:

Here's what he said on Premier League Productions:

"These players now are probably not suited to the way he wants to play, but he's found a way to win games with this group of players. We talk about philosophies all the time, don't we? These managers are stubborn. Arteta will be stubborn, Guardiola will be stubborn, Klopp will be stubborn."

He added:

"But this man – you have to give him credit because he's gone away, really, from what he wants to do. Now, why would you change and go back to something that didn't really work at the start of the season? He has found a way of playing football on the counter-attack with this group of players – why change that?"

The Red Devils are scheduled to play away against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday, September 11.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh