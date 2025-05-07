"Congratulations, go win it!" - Liverpool star Mo Salah reveals message he sent PSG stars after the Reds were eliminated from the UCL

Liverpool's ace Mohamed Salah has revealed that he congratulated and encouraged Paris Saint-Germain to win the UEFA Champions League after the French side eliminated them from the competition. PSG secured a 4-1 win on penalties in the Round of 16 after it ended 1-1 on aggregate.

In a recent discussion with L'Équipe, Salah disclosed what he told PSG players after the Reds' exit from the UCL. He said (via Mirror):

"In this match, everything was 50/50. Who deserved to qualify more? No one could say. We had a very good second leg, they had a very good first leg. And you lose on penalties... sometimes it's your day. Sometimes it's mine. It was their day."

The Egyptian continued:

"No one would say, 'They deserved it 100 per cent!' No. The first leg, yes. The second, no. It's the same for us. The second leg, yes. The first, no. It was their day and I shook the players' hands afterward, I said to them: 'Congratulations, go win it!' and that was it.

The Parisians have put in a remarkable display in the UCL, having reached the semifinals. After eliminating Liverpool, PSG knocked out Aston Villa (5-4 on aggregate) in the quarterfinal and are on the verge of reaching the finals if they edge past Arsenal.

In the first leg of the semifinal, PSG rose above all odds to secure a slim 1-0 win over the Gunners at the Emirates. The second leg of the encounter will be held at the prestigious Parc des Princes in Paris on Wednesday.

Who is Liverpool's top scorer across all competitions this season (2024-25)?

Chelsea FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Several players have contributed their quota in ensuring that the Reds win the Premier League this season. However, Salah is Liverpool's top scorer across competitions, having chalked up 33 goals and 23 assists in 49 outings.

This comprises 28 goals in 35 league appearances, which makes him the leading contender in the Premier League's Golden Boot standings. Arguably, the Egyptian remains in the 2025 Ballon d’Or race despite the Reds' exit from this season's edition of the UCL.

Salah recently penned a new deal at Anfield, which would see him remain at the club till June 2027 despite recent exit reports.

