"Congratulations to Leverkusen" - Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel insists Bundesliga title race is over after their loss to Dortmund

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel claimed that the Bundesliga title race was over after their 0-2 loss to rivals Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena.

The game, called Der Klassiker (the Classic), was a must-win for the Bavarians to keep their title hopes alive. However, German forward Karim Adeyemi (10') and Norwegian wingback Julian Ryerson (83') gave Die Schwarzgelben (the Black and Yellow) a famous victory.

It was Dortmund's first win over Bayern since 2019, and their first win at the Allianz Arena in a decade. Tuchel's side looked helpless, as they registered only two shots on target in a home game for the first time since April 2021.

The result saw them drop to 13 points behind runaway leaders Bayer Leverkusen with seven rounds of fixtures left to play. Leverkusen themselves were losing 0-1 to Hoffenheim, but scored two late goals to grab a comeback victory just hours before Bayern's loss.

After the game, Tuchel congratulated Leverkusen on their imminent Bundesliga triumph. When asked if the Bavarians' title challenge was over, he said:

"Obviously, yes. After today's game there is no more need to count points. How many is it now? Congratulations to Leverkusen. We are very disappointed because we felt we did not bring the necessary passion to win the game. It was too little from us when it came to the basics."

Bayern Munich's final hopes for this season rest on the UEFA Champions League. They are set to take on Arsenal at the Emirates in the first leg of their quarterfinal matchup on April 9, with the reverse fixture taking place on April 17 at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich director of sport Max Eberl deplores lack of energy and will in defeat against Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich director of sport Max Eberl cursed his players for the lack of energy and commitment that they showcased in their 2-0 loss to rivals Borussia Dortmund.

The German sent out a warning message to his side about setting up the foundations by training well and doing better in preparation for such massive games.

Talking to Bayern's club website (via @iMiaSanMia), Eberl said:

“There was too little energy, too little will — everything we want to see was not enough today. We know that the boys have the quality, but they also have to show it on the pitch. Playing against Dortmund has to be special — and we didn’t show that today. We played an average game today. We have to do our homework and win our games."

Eberl also added that they should treat the game against Bundesliga minnows Heidenheim in the upcoming week equally importantly, and treat it as a preparatory step before facing the Gunners. He said:

"We should represent Bayern Munich as we should. Next week an uncomfortable task awaits us in Heidenheim. Everyone at Bayern has to be aware of the shirt they’re wearing. (Heidenheim) also has to be a preparation for Arsenal.”