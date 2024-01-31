“Congratulations to whoever is able to sign Jurgen Klopp” - Real Madrid superstar on Liverpool’s shock exit decision

Real Madrid superstar Toni Kroos has reacted to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's announcement that took the world by major surprise. The German manager announced last Friday, January 26 that he will leave the Merseyside giants at the end of the season.

Toni Kroos has reacted to the shock announcement and congratulated Jurgen Klopp's next club in advance. The Real Madrid midfielder said, as quoted by Madrid Xtra:

“Congratulations to whoever is now able to sign Jürgen Klopp.”

Jurgen Klopp has done a remarkable job at Liverpool since taking charge back on October 8, 2015, when the club were going through a difficult phase. The charismatic manager not only steadied the ship after taking over from Brendan Rodgers but restored the Reds back to their former glory.

Under Klopp's stewardship, Liverpool have lifted the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Super Cup, and the FA Community Shield. The German's side are also competing on all four fronts this season.

Klopp insisted that he is running out of energy which is why he had to make the difficult decision of stepping down as Liverpool manager. He also stressed how much he loves the club and insisted that he will never even consider managing another English club.

While it's unclear how long Klopp will remain out of management, there will certainly be plenty of interest in his services once he decides to return.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp opens up on why he agreed to documentary series

Departing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has opened up on why he has agreed to do a documentary series showing the final few months of his reign at the club. The German manager has announced that he will leave the Merseyside club at the end of the season.

Ahead of their Premier League clash with Chelsea on Wednesday (January 31) at Anfield, Liverpool announced the filming of a 'multi-episodic documentary series' club. It will be released at the end of the season.

Klopp has insisted that he wanted to give the fans an opportunity to take a sneak peek into the inner workings of the club and the people behind the scenes. The German told the club's website:

“With this being my last season, I thought we should provide a rare opportunity for fans to have more of an inside look at what makes this club special: its people, from our fans to our players & those who work hard behind the scenes in pursuit of success for LFC."

The documentary will be filmed, directed, and produced by Lorton Entertainment. They also produced the Diego Maradona movie, the Steven Gerrard film, Make Us Dream, and Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story.