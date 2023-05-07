Conor Gallagher reveals ‘main message’ from Frank Lampard to Chelsea players before Bournemouth win

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has revealed a special message that was communicated to the Blues players by head coach Frank Lampard prior to their Premier League clash against Bournemouth.

The west london club went into the encounter on a back of a disatrous form which saw them without a win in their previous 10 outings across all competitions.

Chelsea had also lost all six games their interim manager Lampard had taken charge since his return to the club for second spell.

However, a 3-1 away victory for the Blues at the Vitality Stadium against Bournemouth brought about a breathe of fresh air for the west London giants.

Goals from Gallagher, Benoit Badiashile and Joao Felix handed the Blues all three points earlier today (May 6), their first win since way back March 11th.

Blues goal scorer Gallagher has now revealed that interim head coach Lampard charged his team to be clinical in front of goal proir to their encounter against Bournemouth.

Speaking in an interview as captured on BBC sports, he said,

"The main message from the boss was that we needed to be more clinical and more ruthless in the final third. So to get three goals today was great and shows that the stuff we’re been working on has worked.

It's safe to say that Lampard's team message to the Chelsea squad before the game eventually paid off as they ended up scoring three goals against Bournemouth.

It was the first time that the Blues have scored three goals in the league since March, and the fourth time they have recorded such margin across all competitions this season.

Meanwhile the win now moves Chelsea to 11th position on the league table with 42 points after 34 games and mathematically guarantees their safety in the league this season.

How did Chelsea perform against Bournemouth?

The Blues picked up their very first victory under interim head coach Frank Lampard courtesy of an emphatic 3-1 win against Bournemouth.

It was a smooth victory for the west London club who were in a six-game winless streak heading into the encounter at the Vitality Stadium.

Chelsea dominated the home team, who were mostly on the back foot, as Lampard's side enjoyed a large share of possession. The Blues had 66% of possession as against 33% for the homes side, as seen in Livescores.

The away side also registered five shots on goal, with all five being on target and thus scoring on three occasions from those attempts, courtesy of goals from Gallagher, Badiashile and an 86 minute strike from Joao Felix.

While there were still a couple of areas that were still lacking in Chelsea's game, they however, showed a bit of clinicality in front of goal, something that has been largely lacking in their game all season.

It's left to be seen as to whether the Blues will be able to sustain their newly found momentum against Bournemouth, for remainder of the 2022-23 campaign.

