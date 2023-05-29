"Conquered France", "Bodied Penaldo" - Fans react hilariously as incredible Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo stat comes to light

Lionel Messi fans gave hilarious reactions as the Argentine equalled Cristiano Ronaldo's league-title tally at Real Madrid in just two seasons at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

In nine years at Real Madrid between 2009 and 2018, the Portuguese managed just two La Liga titles (11/12 and 16/17 seasons). Messi, on the other hand, won two league titles in France in just as many years.

Messi also broke Ronaldo's record of the most goals scored in Europe's top-five leagues when he netted in PSG's 1-1 draw with Strasbourg on Saturday, May 27. The Argentine now has 496 goals in Europe's top five leagues now as compared to his rival's 495.

Soon after PSG secured the 2022/23 league title, Messi fans took to Twitter to troll Ronaldo.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Lionel Messi has now won as many league titles at PSG as Cristiano Ronaldo won at Real Madrid Lionel Messi has now won as many league titles at PSG as Cristiano Ronaldo won at Real Madrid 🏆🏆 https://t.co/Ppp73wzMBI

"Bodied penaldo," one fan wrote.

Another highlighted Lionel Messi's achievement in France, saying:

"Conquered France."

One fan pointed out that it took Ronaldo nine years to win two league titles in Spain, while Messi just needed two in France.

RA$K¥ FCB @Raskyfc



Next time, y'all will choose your GOAT wisely @ESPNFC Messi conquered Ligue 1 in 2 years, just like Ronaldo conquered laliga (2) in 9 years.Next time, y'all will choose your GOAT wisely @ESPNFC Messi conquered Ligue 1 in 2 years, just like Ronaldo conquered laliga (2) in 9 years.Next time, y'all will choose your GOAT wisely

Here are some of the other reactions:

BeksFCB @Joshua_Ubeku ESPN FC @ESPNFC Lionel Messi has now won as many league titles at PSG as Cristiano Ronaldo won at Real Madrid Lionel Messi has now won as many league titles at PSG as Cristiano Ronaldo won at Real Madrid 🏆🏆 https://t.co/Ppp73wzMBI That means Messi conquered France. I'm beginning to enjoy the things Ronaldo fans said in the past. 🤝 twitter.com/espnfc/status/… That means Messi conquered France. I'm beginning to enjoy the things Ronaldo fans said in the past. 🤝 twitter.com/espnfc/status/…

Notably, Ronaldo also won four Champions League titles with Real Madrid, the same as Messi did with Barcelona.

Cristiano Ronaldo fails to win league title in Saudi Arabia

While Lionel Messi secured his second league title with PSG, Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't help his side Al Nassr to the Saudi Pro League title.

The Portuguese joined Al Nassr midway through the ongoing season. It came after his Manchester United contract was terminated by mutual consent following his explosive comments against the club and manager Erik ten Hag during an interview with TV personality Piers Morgan.

The Saudi Arabian club were leading the league table when Ronaldo joined them in December. However, his arrival saw the club slow down enough to lose the league title to rivals Al Ittihad.

As far as their personal numbers this season are concerned, Messi has scored 21 and assisted 20 goals in 40 appearances for PSG this season.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, has 17 goals and four assists in 35 matches for Manchester United and Al Nassr. Fourteen of those goals have come in Saudi Arabia.

Lionel Messi has recently been linked with Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal and we could see another chapter added to the duo's rivalry if the move does materialize.

