“Constantly among the best on the pitch”, “He is amazing” – Fans hail Argentina's ‘unsung hero’ despite Lionel Messi brace in win over Peru

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) hailed Nicolas Tagliafico for his performance against Peru after Lionel Messi scored a brace to help Argentina get a 2-0 win in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying game.

Messi struck twice in the first half to secure the win for Lionel Scaloni's team. The reigning world champions have now won all four of their qualifying games and sit atop the South American standings.

While La Albiceleste relied on their talismanic captain to secure all three points, Tagliafico was equally impressive, according to netizens.

Before being subbed off in the 78th minute of the match, the left-back made six interceptions and one tackle. The Olympique Lyon star also won two ground duels and one aerial duel against Peru. The 31-year-old completed 50 out of his 56 attempted passes, boasting an impressive 89 percent accuracy.

Overall, it was an eye-catching performance from the veteran and fans showered praise on him. One of them wrote on X:

"Nicolás Tagliafico is an unsung hero. I have been saying it for a while, he is such a good player. Constantly among the best on the pitch and tonight for Argentina against Peru is no different."

Another commented that Tagliafico excels when he is on the pitch alongside former Ajax teammate Lisandro Martinez. The fan wrote:

"He is amazing, and even more so when there’s lichi. ajax bros."

While it was the Lionel Messi show that helped Argentina get the win against Peru, Nicolas Tagliafico earned his plaudits. Here are some of the best reactions on X:

A statistical analysis of Lionel Messi's performance against Peru

Lionel Messi scored twice against Peru to guide his team to victory. But as fans have known over the years, Messi's impact on the football pitch lies beyond the goals he scores. Here we take a look at some of the other crucial numbers from his game against Peru.

Messi completed one dribble and made five shots on target. He completed 48 passes, including one key pass. Apart from that, Messi also won four ground duels and one aerial duel.

Argentina's campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers has gotten off to a sparking start. Messi has once again been pivotal for his country, scoring three goals in the qualifiers in as many appearances so far.