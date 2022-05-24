“Conte knows exactly what he is doing” – Dimitar Berbatov names 2 Tottenham players who ‘surprised’ him this season

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Dimitar Berbatov said that Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur's impact since arriving at the club has surprised him.

Both players joined Spurs from Juventus in January. Kulusevski was signed on loan while Bentancur was a permanent transfer for almost £16 million, and both have impressed.

Kulusevski scored five goals and provided eight assists in 18 Premier League games. Bentancur chipped in with four assists, including two on the final day as Tottenham crushed Norwich City 5-0 to confirm their place in next season's Champions League.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Dejan Kulusevski played a direct hand in more Premier League goals (13) than the likes of Bernardo Silva (12), Alexandre Lacazette (11) and Kai Havertz (11) this season. He only made his debut in February! Dejan Kulusevski played a direct hand in more Premier League goals (13) than the likes of Bernardo Silva (12), Alexandre Lacazette (11) and Kai Havertz (11) this season. He only made his debut in February! 😱 Dejan Kulusevski played a direct hand in more Premier League goals (13) than the likes of Bernardo Silva (12), Alexandre Lacazette (11) and Kai Havertz (11) this season. He only made his debut in February! https://t.co/0OCuhVVu8f

Berbatov was taken by surprise at how quickly the players have adapted to life in north London. Speaking to the BBC's Monday Night Club, he said (via HITC):

“I was surprised at how well both new players, Kulusevski and Bentancur, have done this season. I was surprised, given that they came from Italy, are they going to get into the tempo of the Premier League straight away."

“Are they going to fit? But Conte knows exactly what he is doing, getting the exactly the right player to fit into the team. That is why I am curious who is going to come in next."

Kulusevski struggled to replicate his Parma heroics with the Bianconeri since returning from loan and joining the first team in the 2020-21 season. However, a move to Tottenham appears to have spurred his best form once again.

Bentancur also hit a ceiling after a fast start to life in Turin but has breathed new life into his career barely six months after jumping ship.

More exciting signings expected at Tottenham Hotspur

Following their return to the Champions League, Conte is expected to make a few more signings this summer to further strengthen his squad. A new left-back, centre-back, attacking midfielder and striker are said to be on their wishlist.

If Kulusevski and Bentancur's signings are anything to go by, then Spurs fans can be excited and among the next arrivals could be Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus.

The Spurs Web @thespursweb



- @Ekremkonur Tottenham want to sign Gabriel Jesus this summer. Tottenham want to sign Gabriel Jesus this summer. - @Ekremkonur

According to the latest reports, Tottenham are ready to battle Arsenal for the Brazilian (as per BBC Sport). The striker is confirmed to leave the Premier League champions this summer despite having another year on his contract.

Spanish outlet Foot Mercato reports that Spurs also have their sights on Rennes' forward Martin Terrier, who's valued at £34 million by the Ligue 1 outfit (as per Calciomercato via TBR).

Taking all this into account, the club seems to have already started preparing for next season.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit