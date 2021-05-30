'Conte's only option is Real Madrid'- Antonio Cassano

Former Real Madrid forward Antonio Cassano believes Italian manager Antonio Conte will be hired as Zinedine Zidane's replacement by Los Blancos this summer. The striker also believes the French legend could be the ideal choice for Paris-Saint Germain if Mauricio Pochettino decides to leave the Ligue 1 giants.

Antonio Conte shocked fans and pundits all over the world when he parted ways with Inter Milan by mutual consent after leading the club to its first Scudetto in eleven years.

The Italian manager has proven himself to be a serial winner in recent years and built himself a reputation for developing teams that go on to win trophies within a couple of years of his appointment.

Conte has won four Serie A titles, a Premier League, and an FA Cup during his fifteen years as a football manager.

A number of top clubs in Europe are currently in the market for a new manager. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris-Saint Germain, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are all reportedly looking for a new head coach this summer.

Antonio Conte is likely to be at the top of the wishlist for most of these clubs due to his experience of managing top-quality football teams and winning trophies.

Former Real Madrid forward Antonio Cassano believes Antonio Conte could end up at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

"For me, [Conte's] only option is Real Madrid. His time at Inter was positive, with a good first year and winning the Scudetto in his second, playing his way. I don't think he can go to PSG because they don't have the right players for his game or share his football mentality, Zidane is perfect for PSG,' Cassano told Bobo TV

Antonio Conte could decide against joining Real Madrid if Los Blancos are banned from the Champions League

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez

Real Madrid are currently at risk of being banned from the Champions League for up to two seasons if they fail to distance themselves from the European Super League. Los Blancos are also likely to face a fine worth up to €100 million.

This could jeopardize their chances of signing Antonio Conte and signing their top transfer targets this summer.