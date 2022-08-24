Conte-Tuchel row takes fresh twist as 'clear instigator' emerges between Chelsea and Tottenham bosses: Reports

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham boss Antonio Conte had multiple sideline altercations during their Premier League encounter on Sunday, August 14.

The London derby ended in a 2-2 draw, with both managers clashing during the customary post-match handshake.

Following a review of the incident, an independent regulatory commission has found Tuchel to be the 'clear instigator', as per The Mirror.

In a scintillating derby, Chelsea appeared to be the clear winner after being 2-1 up late in the second half. Kalidou Koulibaly and Reece James added their names to the scoresheet.

However, Harry Kane managed to pull out a last-minute winner for Tottenham, scoring in stoppage time.

In reference to the aforementioned incident, the commission's report stated (via The Mirror):

“[Tuchel was] clearly the instigator of the confrontation by choosing to grip the latter’s [Conte's] hand and jolt him back after he had passed by. Had he not gripped Conte's hand the confrontation between the two and the subsequent melee that followed would not have occurred."

It also mentioned:

"Tuchel gripping Conte's hand for the reason he gave was simply not justifiable. Cursory handshakes are a common occurrence at the end of highly-charged football matches and there exists no obligation for one person to look the other in the eye whilst shaking hands.”

The commission has since imposed a £35,000 fine on the German, while his Italian counterpart will pay a £15,000 fine. Tuchel also received a one-match touchline ban.

Chelsea and Tottenham bosses open up about their sideline altercation

In response to the commission's charges, both Tuchel and Conte issued a statement clarifying their intentions during the 2-2 draw between Chelsea and Tottenham.

The Tottenham boss claims that he was not the aggressor and is proud of the way he handled himself.

Speaking about the handshake that caused the incident, Conte said:

"I extended my hand towards him with the intention of briefly shaking his, however he grabbed my hand and did not release his grip. Due to his very firm grip my arm jarred causing me to be pulled backwards."

He added:

“I was both surprised and unhappy that such handshake caused me to be pulled back with such physical force. I did not over-react to this provocation and with the circumstances was proud of how I handled myself. Had I made any reaction then I understand the situation would have been much worse."

However, the Chelsea manager feels he was disrespected as Conte would not look him in the eye.

Tuchel proclaimed:

"[I] considered his demeanour to be a sign of disrespect. I therefore held on to his hand as he walked past me and told him to look me in the eyes when he shakes my hand."

