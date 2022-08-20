“#ConteOut”, “It could not have been more obvious Conte would not play him” – Tottenham fans raise their voice against ‘ridiculous’ decision to leave out player from squad for Wolves game 

Tottenham Hotspur fans have hit out at Antonio Conte for not selecting new signing Djed Spence in his matchday squad for their clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 20.

The young right-back joined Spurs for £13.23 million from Middlesbrough. Spence impressed whilst on loan at Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest last season.

He impressed for Forest, making 46 appearances and scoring three goals and contributing five assists.

The defender was a huge part of Steve Cooper's side that secured relegation but has struggled to break into Conte's side since arriving in the summer.

He is yet to make a senior appearances for the north London side and misses out altogether in today's game against Wolves.

Meanwhile, Hugo Lloris starts in goal for Spurs behind a back five of Emerson Royal, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Ben Davies and Ivan Perisic.

Perisic also joined Spurs this summer from Inter Milan and his handed his first start under Conte.

Pierre-Emile Hojberg and and Rodrigo Bentancur start in midfield with the tenacious front three of Dujen Kulusevski, Harry Kane and Son Heung Min.

Conte's side have kicked off their season in impressive fashion, beating Southampton 4-1 in their season-opener.

They followed that up with a 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last weekend in a tense affair.

Kane grabbed a dramatic late equalizer in what could end up being one of the best games of the Premier League season.

Tottenham fans have been enthused by their side's performances but seem to have found fault with Spence's lack of inclusion.

Here are some reactions from Twitter from fans on the young English defender missing out once again:

Tottenham manager Conte didn't want Spence

The Italian seems to not fancy the right-back

Spurs boss Conte seems to have revealed that he had no say in the transfer of Spence from Middlesbrough.

Speaking to reporters on the signing back in July, he said:

"Spence is an investment of the club. The club wanted to do it. I said, 'OK, this player is young but he showed he can become a good, important player for us'. The club decided to buy him.' "

The appears to be true as the young right-back is yet to make an appearance under the Italian.

He had been linked with other top Premier League sides including Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United.

But it was Tottenham who won the race for the former Forest loanee.

