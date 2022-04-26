“He is a fan!” – Journalist claims 21-year-old with offers from Manchester City and Arsenal dreams to play for Manchester United

Middlesbrough full-back Djed Spence, who has been linked with moves to Manchester City and Arsenal, reportedly dreams of playing for Manchester United.

The 21-year-old right-back is currently playing on loan at Nottingham Forest from fellow Championship side Middlesbrough. He has had a hugely impressive season for Steve Cooper's side.

He was part of the Forest side that made it to the quarter-finals, knocking out Leicester City and Arsenal in the FA Cup this season.

According to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United are one of five clubs said to have made offers for the English youngster.

Spence's dream reportedly is to one day play for the Old Trafford outfit and the journalist claims that "he's a fan" of the Red Devils.

Alongside United, there is interest from the likes of Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal Update #Spence : Selling price is €12-15m! It is said that he has got „5 offers“. City, Arsenal & Tottenham are among the interested clubs. Jedd‘s dream is to play for #MUFC one day. He is a fan! Been told there should be still a loose contact with #FCBayern @SkySportNews 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Update #Spence: Selling price is €12-15m! It is said that he has got „5 offers“. City, Arsenal & Tottenham are among the interested clubs. Jedd‘s dream is to play for #MUFC one day. He is a fan! Been told there should be still a loose contact with #FCBayern. @SkySportNews 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Spence has two goals and five assists in 38 Championship appearances for Forest this season.

United may be in need of a new right-back in the near future. ESPN reports that their new manager Erik ten Hag deems Aaron Wan-Bissaka surplus to requirements.

A huge squad overhaul is anticipated at Old Trafford this summer, with the futures of a number of United's players under intense speculation.

With that in mind, there are likely to be a number of signings. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has hinted that as many as 10 players could come into the club in the near future.

"Apart from goalkeeping, we need to improve the squad in ALL areas". Rangnick announces Man Utd revolution: "It's not enough to bring in three or four new players. It will be more, bearing in mind how many players will no longer be here [out of contract]". @SkySportNews "Apart from goalkeeping, we need to improve the squad in ALL areas". Rangnick announces Man Utd revolution: "It's not enough to bring in three or four new players. It will be more, bearing in mind how many players will no longer be here [out of contract]". @SkySportNews 🚨 #MUFC"Apart from goalkeeping, we need to improve the squad in ALL areas". https://t.co/6KMkSFIo2N

Djed Spence would be an astute piece of business by Manchester United amidst interest from Arsenal and other clubs

Spence's low asking price could be hugely beneficial

According to the aforementioned ESPN report, Ten Hag will be given a transfer budget of around £100-150 million not including sales of players.

United Journal @theutdjournal Ten Hag's summer budget -- set at between £100 million and £150m -- will be bolstered by any outgoings and the club are willing to listen to offers for Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Anthony Martial, Alex Telles and Aaron Wan-Bissaka #mujournal



[@RobDawsonESPN] Ten Hag's summer budget -- set at between £100 million and £150m -- will be bolstered by any outgoings and the club are willing to listen to offers for Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Anthony Martial, Alex Telles and Aaron Wan-Bissaka #mufc 🚨 Ten Hag's summer budget -- set at between £100 million and £150m -- will be bolstered by any outgoings and the club are willing to listen to offers for Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Anthony Martial, Alex Telles and Aaron Wan-Bissaka #mufc #mujournal [@RobDawsonESPN]

Meanwhile, Plettenberg states that Spence's fee should be around £12-£15 million. This will give Ten Hag the opportunity to make signings in other key areas while signing the Englishman as well.

Rangnick has stated that the only department in the Manchester United squad that is not in need of overhauling is the goalkeepers.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has encountered a difficult season at Old Trafford which has coincided with United's poor campaign.

The former Crystal Palace right-back was touted by many as a potential future England star, when he joined the Red Devils for £49.5 million in 2019.

He has gone on to make 126 appearances at Manchester United, scoring two goals and contributing ten assists.

But under Rangnick, the English defender has struggled for game time with the German often preferring Diogo Dalot.

