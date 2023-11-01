“Continue working your a**e off” – Berbatov offers honest advice to Manchester United forward

Dimitar Berbatov has advised Rasmus Hojlund to keep his head down and 'work his a**e off' at Manchester United. He wants the striker to stick to what he is capable of and work on his weaknesses instead of focusing on the results.

Berbatov, who scored 56 goals in 149 matches for Manchester United, was talking to Betfair when he claimed that his only advice to Hojlund would be to keep working hard in training. He did not want the striker to change his methods and urged the Norwegian to block the noise from social media.

He said:

"My advice to Hojlund is to not over-complicate things. Just stick to who you are and what has given you success in the past. Work on your weaknesses and eventually it will pay off. As I said before, that paying off needs to be right now because he's at Man United and he's not going anywhere."

He added:

"The only thing [Hojlund] needs to do, alongside Mason Mount, is to keep working on the training pitch. They need to block out the noise from the media and the fans and concentrate on their training. The only solution is to continue working your a**e off. In games, you just must hope that the whole team turns up."

Hojlund has not scored in the Premier League this season despite playing seven matches. However, he has scored three goals in as many UEFA Champions League matches.

Dimitar Berbatov on Mason Mount at Manchester United

Dimitar Berbatov wants Mason Mount to find his confidence again and prove why Manchester United spent money on him. He added that the midfielder needs to re-establish himself and help the team, which is going through a tough time.

Speaking to Betfair, Berbatov pointed out that Mount needs to be playing regularly at Manchester United to get back to his best. He said:

"I'm sure he's working hard to produce in games because we know he can from his time at Chelsea. He needs games to build his confidence and he needs to re-establish his self-belief. That will only happen when he's allowed to play. When he makes mistakes, he must keep going.

"Man United paid a lot of money for him so he has to keep going and prove his worth. If he keeps going, then it will pay off, the trouble is that it needs to pay off as soon as possible because the team are in a difficult position."

Manchester United paid £55 million to sign Mount from Chelsea this summer. He is yet to score for the Red Devils in all competitions and has just once assist in eight matches for the club so far.