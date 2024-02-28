"Contracts have been signed" - Former PL star claims Liverpool's Mo Salah has agreed to join Saudi Pro League club next season

Former Premier League striker Mido has claimed that Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has already agreed to join the Saudi Pro League next season. The former West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur striker stated that Salah will leave the Reds at the end of the ongoing season and has already signed a deal.

In a post on Twitter (now X), he said:

"Mohamed Salah will be in the Saudi League next season. Contracts have been signed."

The winger was heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia at the beginning of this season. However, he decided to stay at Anfield for the 2023-24 season. He has been impressive for Liverpool in what is set to be Jurgen Klopp's last season as well. He has bagged 19 goals and 10 assists in 28 appearances across competitions.

Salah has established himself as a legend at the club since arriving from Italian side AS Roma in 2017. Overall, he has played in 333 games, scoring 205 goals and setting up 89 more.

The Reds have already lifted the Carabao Cup and are leading the Premier League, a point ahead of Manchester City in second place. They are also in the knockout stages of the FA Cup and Europa League, meaning if Salah does join Klopp in leaving Anfield this year, their last season could be a memorable one.

Jurgen Klopp sends message to Chelsea after Liverpool lift Carabao Cup

Klopp stated that it was harsh to judge Chelsea on one game.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp dismissed claims that Chelsea were 'bottlers' after the Blues suffered a tough loss to the Reds in the final of the Carabao Cup.

Speaking ahead of his side's FA Cup clash against Southampton, Klopp said (via press conference):

"They didn’t deserve to get all the blame. They played a really good football game, in a final where nobody plays their absolute best football. You just have to beat the opponent, and that’s what we did. That’s why this ‘bottling’ thing is really not mine. I really don’t understand it."

"They wanted it badly and didn’t get it, and I saw in the faces of the players and Poch after the game that it felt horrible. I don’t think anybody deserves these kind of feelings but in finals it is like that, that one feels like that and the other one is happier. It’s tricky, but it is the world we are living in.”

With most of Liverpool's top players, including Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Salah, Darwin Nunez, and Dominik Szoboszlai missing, Chelsea had a great chance of capturing silverware. However, Virgil van Dijk's extra time winner meant that the Reds secured their first trophy of the season.

They will be hoping to add to it with a win over Southampton in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday, February 28. However, they could still be without many of their top players, meaning Liverpool could once again be forced to rely on their youngsters.