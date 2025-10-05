"Contribute nothing to the lineup", "Saudi Arabia is calling" - Fans rip into Barcelona duo after 4-1 loss against Sevilla in LaLiga clash

Barcelona fans slammed Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo after their 4-1 defeat against Sevilla on Sunday. The Blaugrana have now lost two games in a row, having lost against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League midweek.

Barcelona visited the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium to face Sevilla in their LaLiga clash. Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo started the game but failed to make an impact as they lost 4-1. Torres played 69 minutes before being replaced by Roony Bardghji, while Olmo completed the match.

Torres completed 9/12 passes, won 3/5 duels, registered zero shots, and lost possession nine times (via SofaScore). Meanwhile, Olmo completed 28/32 passes, made two key passes, won 6/7 duels, attempted one shot, and lost possession four times.

Fans online were displeased with both players' performance in their LaLiga clash against Sevilla, as one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:

"I always say that Olmo and ferran will be his downfall, they contribute nothing to the lineup"

Another commented,

"Dani olmo, Ferran Saudi Arabia is calling... Both finished before start"

Here are some other reactions:

Sporty @Sp0rtyEagle Everyone crashing out… remember, there’s more to life than watching Ferran and Olmo

Messinho @leomessibestttt @BarcaUniversal OLMO AND FERRAN WILL NEVER BE STARTING PLAYERS FOR BARCA

Truneh @Truneh6 @NealGardner_ Our attack is lost when we have Olmo and Ferran on the wing is just terrible.

Torres joined Barcelona from Manchester City in January 2022 and has recorded 49 goals and 21 assists in 167 games for them. Olmo, meanwhile, arrived from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2024 and has contributed 13 goals and nine assists in 49 games for them.

Barcelona slump to second defeat in a row as Sevilla win 4-1

Hansi Flick's side came into the clash against Sevilla on the back of a 2-1 defeat against PSG at home in the UEFA Champions League on October 1. They looked far from their best on Sunday as well. Ronald Araujo was deemed to have fouled Isaac Romero in the box, and Alexis Sanchez (13') converted the resulting penalty.

Romero (37') made it 2-0 before Barcelona got one back through Marcus Rashford in the seventh minute of first-half stoppage time. Robert Lewandowski then missed a penalty in the 74th minute after Adnan Januzaj was deemed to have fouled Alejandro Balde.

Jose Angel Carmona (90') and Akor Adams (90+6') completed the scoring and secured an arguably deserved win for Sevilla. They had 16 attempts, with eight being on target, as compared to Barcelona's 14 attempts, with seven being on target.

Sevilla are fifth in the LaLiga table, but could drop to sixth if Atletico Madrid secure a draw or a win at Celta Vigo later in the day. Barca, meanwhile, are second, two points behind Real Madrid.

