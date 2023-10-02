"Cooked that small club" - Fans react as FC Zenit respond emphatically after being referred to as a 'finished' club by a Chelsea supporter

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) are reacting after Russian club FC Zenit hit back at a Chelsea fan for calling them 'finished'.

FC Zenit are set to play Baltika next in a Russian Cup game at the Krestovsky Stadium on Tuesday, October 3. Ahead of the match, the Saint Petersburg-based club took to social media to tease fans about the game.

One fan, with the user id @AdvancedCB_32, took a jibe at FC Zenit, commenting under the post:

"Finished club."

FC Zenit reciprocated in a hilarious manner as they wrote on X:

"Should we accept this from a Chelsea fan?"

Fans are in unison over the agreement as they echoed the same sentiment of FC Zenit. One of them commented on X:

"Cooked that small club."

Zenit Saint Petersburg haven't had the best start to their Russian League campaign as they are currently fourth, having accrued 17 points from 10 games. That said, Chelsea's position is much worse. The Stamford Bridge outfit are 15th in the Premier League, with only five points on the board from their first six matches.

Hence, fans found FC Zenit's response to the fan fitting, and here are some best reactions on X regarding the exchange:

Chelsea are set to play Fulham next

The Blues are set to return to action later tonight as they take on Fulham at Craven Cottage next. Mauricio Pochettino's team have gotten off to a poor start to their league campaign.

The Stamford Bridge outfit have won only one of their six league matches so far, drawing two and losing the rest three. They have scored five goals in the Premier League this campaign and have conceded six.

To make matters worse, the Blues scored only one goal across competitions during the month of September. Nicolas Jackson found the back of the net in the EFL Cup third-round clash against Brighton & Hove Albion on September 28.

The Todd Boehly co-owned club had a disastrous campaign last term, finishing 12th in the Premier League. Pochettino was brought in to take charge at the start of the season with hopes that the Argentine could steady the struggling ship. That hasn't been the case so far and without drastic improvements, the west London club could be looking at yet another hapless season.