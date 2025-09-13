“Cooking tonight with 3 assists”, “Love it” - Chelsea fans thrilled as attacker gets named in starting line-up for first time as Blues face Brentford

Chelsea fans on X (formerly Twitter) are delighted to see Facundo Buonanotte making his debut for the club against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, September 13. Many believe that the loanee from Brighton &amp; Hove Albion will do well in the game and help them win.Manager Enzo Maresca has made four changes to his starting XI, some due to injury issues, while others are a result of international duty and player rotations. The Italian has stuck with Robert Sanchez in goal, but he has a fresh backline in front of him.Wesley Fofana starts at right-back despite Reece James and Malo Gusto being in the squad, while Tosin and Tevoh Chalobah continue to form the partnership in the middle. Jorrel Hato makes his first start for Chelsea since joining from Ajax in the summer.Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo are playing in the midfield, with Buonanotte playing in the attacking role. Jamie Gittens and Pedro Neto are on the wings, with Joao Pedro leading the attack. Fans are delighted to see the changes in the squad, with most focusing on the loanee and posting:zukoi @zukoboy_LINK@ChelseaFC Buying Buonanotte stock here 📈Roger Otis @Otis441DLINK@ChelseaFC Love this…routing for Buonanotte 🙏Yourjamal0x @yourjamal01LINK@ChelseaFC Why am I so excited to actually watch Buonanottechels boy @unninoconsuenosLINK@ChelseaFC Another goal at Brentford please Buonanotte🙏🏾Kofi Denzel 14 @StvrDenzelLINK@ChelseaFC Bounanotte is cooking tonight with 3 assistsMaresca spoke about Buonanotte in his press conference, hinting that he knew what he was getting from the loan move. The Chelsea manager said (via Football London):“Buonanotte is a good player. I know him because he was in Leicester and I was there, so I have some contact there. He’s a player that can help us. We have so many competitions, so many games, that for sure he’s going to play games for us.”Marc Guiu, who returned from his Sunderland loan, is not in the squad today despite being in the stadium. Estevao Willian is out due to illness, while Alejandro Garnacho is on the bench for the first time.Enzo Maresca admitted Chelsea's clash with Brentford will be toughEnzo Maresca spoke in his pre-match press conference and admitted that the Brentford clash would be tough for Chelsea. He recalled the London side making it hard for them in the previous season and said (via Football London):&quot;I think it's always a tough game. It was last year, as you said, in both games. But the Premier League is the best league in the world probably for that because against any club it's always tough. We play three games, Palace are doing fantastic, Fulham, West Ham, it's always difficult. So tomorrow I expect exactly the same.&quot;Brentford have won three matches against Chelsea in the Premier League, all of them coming at Stamford Bridge.