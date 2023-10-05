Fans on X (formerly Twitter) have reacted to David Beckham's cheeky dig at his wife Victoria Beckham's claim that she comes from a 'working-class' family.

David's documentary 'Beckham' was released on Netflix on Tuesday, October 3. The documentary encompasses stories about the footballing icon's personal and professional life over the years.

In footage going viral on social media, Victoria Beckham is seen talking about her family, saying:

"We're very working, working class"

However, just as she says it, David Beckham opens the door of the room and asks his wife to be honest. When Victoria insists that she is being honest, the former Manchester United midfielder asks her:

"What car did your dad drive you to school in?"

Victoria tries to avoid answering the question but on her husband's consistent pressure, she replies:

"Okay. In the '80s, my dad had a Rolls-Royce."

David thanks her for the answer and closes the door before departing.

This interaction between the couple led to a number of reactions from fans on X as one wrote:

"Cooking your wife in 4K is hilarious lmao"

Another fan tweeted:

"Lmfao her name was Posh Spice for a reason!"

Here are some more reactions as David Beckham asks his wife Victoria to be honest during an interview in his documentary:

Victoria Beckham opens up on David Beckham's alleged affair rumors in 2003

David Beckham has always been in the news since early in his career due to his footballing abilities and style.

However, after he moved to Real Madrid from Manchester United in 2003, he had to face some major allegations from the media. There were reports of the midfielder cheating on his wife Victoria Beckham, whom he married in 1999.

The 49-year-old businesswoman opened up about the allegations in her husband's recent Netflix documentary 'Beckham', saying (via The Sun):

“It was the hardest period because it felt like the world was against us. Here’s the thing — we were against each other if I’m being completely honest. You know, up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other."

"But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either."

She added:

“And that’s sad. I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me. It was a nightmare. It was an absolute circus — and everyone loves it when the circus comes to town right? Unless you’re in it.”

Victoria and David Beckham, however, did get through that time eventually and are still together. They have four kids together - Brooklyn (24), Romeo (21), Cruz (18) and Harper (12).