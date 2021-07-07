Copa America 2021: Argentina 1-1 Colombia (3-2 pens) - Watch all the goals and highlights as La Albiceleste reach the final

Argentina had to rely on penalties to beat Colombia in the semi-final of the Copa America 2021 earlier today.

La Albiceleste won 3-2 on penalties after the game finished 1-1 over 120 minutes of football between the two sides.

Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was the hero for the side as he saved three penalties to stop Colombia from reaching the final.

Despite the 1-1 scoreline, the game was a thriller as Argentina took the lead early through Lautaro Martinez. Messi did well to shield the ball and played a smart pass to Martinez, who converted well from close range.

Colombia didn’t take long to settle into the game, and could have been level before half-time had it not been for the woodwork. Luiz Diaz scored the equalizing goal in the 61st minute after prodding home from a near-impossible angle to beat Martinez.

Martinez saves thrice to send Argentina into the final

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez not only got under the skin of the Colombia players while they took their penalties, but he guessed the right way three times.

Martinez stopped Davinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina and Edwin Cardona from scoring to set up a clash against Brazil this Sunday.

“I’m speechless,” Argentine goalkeeper Martinez said. “They took us to penalties and that’s a question of luck, today it was my turn for glory.”

The clash against Brazil is much-anticipated as the two teams navigated through their groups and knockout games to set up a mouth-watering final for the ages.

#CopaAmérica 🏆



¡La emoción de la figura! 🇦🇷 Lionel Messi y todos sus compañeros fueron a felicitar al héroe Emiliano Martínez 🧤



🇦🇷 Argentina 🆚 Colombia 🇨🇴#VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/1mhOqjnzhQ — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) July 7, 2021

The two sides faced off in the 2019 Copa America semi-final, with Brazil coming out on top. Lionel Messi and co. will hope to avenge that defeat as the diminutive attacker is still looking for his first international trophy with La Albiceleste.

The final will be played at the Maracanã this Sunday.

