Copa America 2021: Brazil 1-0 Chile - Watch all the goals and highlights as 10 men Selecao reach the semi-finals

Defending Copa America champions Brazil dug deep to emerge victorious against Chile despite playing nearly an entire half with 10 men.

Brazil created more openings than Chile in the first half of the quarter-final, but both teams went into half time with the scores level at 0-0.

Tite's side sprung to life immediately in the second half as Lucas Paqueta combined well with Neymar to give his side the lead.

Brazil were looking good, but just two minutes later Gabriel Jesus was sent off for a high tackle challenge on Chile’s Eugenio Mena. Although it looked accidental, the severity of the challenge perhaps warranted a red card.

Chile created several openings, but the Brazilian defense, with Ederson in goal, stood strong and saw out the game to make it to the semi-finals.

After the game, Thiago Silva said that the team defended well and he was proud of the effort.

"Defending well is a characteristic of ours," Brazil's Thiago Silva said.

"Regardless of what we did today we concede few goals. Ever down to 10 we created clear opportunities. I am very proud of this team, for its fighting spirit."

Teammate Neymar also echoed Silva’s thoughts and said:

"Every match we need to get some tests to make us stronger, show we can do it in every circumstance. We had to stand together. It was very hard to do it."

Arturo Vidal says Chile can be proud of their effort despite losing to Brazil

Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal said after the game that the performance against Brazil restored some of the pride.

"We lost to a great team, a favorite which is playing at home," he said.

"If we play like we played today, with some more time to work, this team will clearly have its intensity back. We hope to qualify for the World Cup. It will be hard, but we can."

Brazil will face Peru in the Copa America semi-finals. Argentina will face Ecuador while Colombia will take on Uruguay later tonight to decide the two other semi-finalists.

