Uruguay vs Colombia prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa America 2021

Uruguay face Colombia in the third quarter-final fixture of the Copa America 2021 at the Estádio Nacional de Brasília on Saturday night.

Uruguay and Colombia secured their places in the knockout stages of the competition, finishing second and third in Group A and Group B respectively.

Uruguay fared a little better than their northern rivals, earning seven points with two wins, one loss and a draw.

Colombia could only earn four points, with a win, two losses and a draw. This will be their first meeting since November 2020, when these sides went head-to-head in a FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying fixture.

⚽😍¡QUÉ POCO FALTA!



👉Los cuartos de la CONMEBOL #CopaAmérica 🏆 están cada vez más cerca y éstos son los historiales, números y curiosidades de los 4 duelos.



🇵🇪🇵🇾🇧🇷🇨🇱🇺🇾🇨🇴🇦🇷🇪🇨



🗒️ESP https://t.co/eAHBgc70EV

🗒️PT https://t.co/K8YWPNGz2Y#VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/8ePI3oELlW — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) July 1, 2021

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Updates on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's futures, Arsenal active in the transfer market and more

Uruguay vs Colombia Head-to-Head

Uruguay and Colombia have faced each other 33 times across all competitions. Interestingly, only one of their encounters has been a friendly game, and the rest of their meetings have come in competitive fixtures.

Uruguay have been the dominant side, having recorded 16 wins. Colombia are not far behind and have 10 wins to their name. The spoils have been shared seven times between the two sides.

Their last three meetings have been in World Cup qualifiers. Their last meeting at a major tournament was at the 2014 World Cup, where Colombia recorded a 2-0 win in a round of 16 fixture.

They have also squared off seven times in the Copa America, where all games have produced conclusive results, with four wins for Uruguay and three for Colombia.

The two sides last exchanged blows in a World Cup qualifying fixture in November at the El Metro Stadium in Colombia. The game ended in a comfortable 3-0 win for Uruguay, with Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani both finding the back of the net.

Uruguay form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-D

Colombia form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-D

Uruguay vs Colombia Team News

Uruguay

At the moment, there are no injury concerns for La Celeste. Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo missed the group stage on account of a muscle strain and is expected to return here. He is not likely to start, however, as the central defending spots will go to Diego Godin and José Giménez. Godin was taken off at halftime in the last game as a precaution and should start here.

Uruguay have been very disciplined in the group stage, so there are no suspension headaches for them to worry about in this clash.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Ronald Araujo, Diego Godin

Suspensions: None

Colombia

Yairo Moreno suffered a muscle injury in the game against Ecuador and has since left the squad for treatment. William Tesillo has been utilized by manager Reinaldo Rueda.

With Juan Cuadrado also suspended for the game, Los Cafeteros will be without their two first-choice full-backs.

🎥 ¡Vamos con toda!



Esperando por nuestro partido de Cuartos de Final 🆚 🇺🇾#VamosColombia 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/h5tBMqnVPJ — Selección Colombia (@FCFSeleccionCol) July 1, 2021

Injuries: Yairo Moreno

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Juan Cuadrado

Uruguay vs Colombia Predicted XI

Uruguay Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Fernando Muslera; Nahitan Nández, Jose Gimenez, Diego Godin, Matias Vina; Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Matías Vecino; Giorgian De Arrascaeta; Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani

Colombia Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Ospina; Stefan Medina, Dávinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina, William Tesillo; Edwin Cardona, Wilmar Barrios, Gustavo Cuellar, Mateus Uribe; Luis Diaz, Duván Zapata

Uruguay vs Colombia Prediction

Uruguay and Colombia have both underperformed in the Copa America so far. In four games, they have scored four and three goals respectively.

Uruguay will have the upper hand in this clash as Colombia will be without the influential Juan Cuadrado. We predict the game will be closely contested but we don't see it going to extra time, with Uruguay securing a narrow win.

Prediction: Uruguay 2-1 Colombia

Help us improve our previews and prediction section. Take a 30-second survey now.

A new article, every week. Check the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano here.

Edited by Peter P