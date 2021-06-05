Copa America 2021: Casemiro says the entire Brazil squad is against hosting the tournament  

Brazil captain Casemiro has revealed the entire national squad is united in their displeasure with the federation for agreeing to host Copa America 2021.

The Brazilian federation accepted the invite to host Copa America after Argentina was denied the chance to do so because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cases in Argentina are simply too high at the moment to risk hosting a large tournament, but Brazil isn’t faring much better either.

"We didn't ask for the Copa America and ... I don't think it's the right time to organise such a tournament," said mayor of Rio de Janeiro, adding that he could cancel matches scheduled in his city if the Covid-19 pandemic worsenedhttps://t.co/Jmib3AEZqc

The country recorded 95,601 new cases last Tuesday and it is a big surprise that the federation wants to host the competition amidst the dire situation.

Casemiro’s press conference was blocked by the federation on Thursday, but the Brazilian made his intentions clear after his team's game against Ecuador.

“Everyone knows our position on the Copa America in Brazil. It could not be clearer. We want to express our opinion more after the game against Paraguay [on Monday].

“It's not just me, not just the players who play in Europe. It's everyone, including Tite. All together," Casemiro said.

Brazil’s players fear contracting the virus during Copa America

The Brazilian players are not too keen on participating in the tournament, which they last won in 2019, as there are growing fears amongst the players that it may not be safe to do so.

Before the team’s World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay, Brazil manager Tite explained the squad was firm on their stance and will make their intentions public after the Paraguay game on Monday.

It does seem a bit puzzling as to why the tournament will be held in Brazil, where the number of cases is a lot higher than that of Argentina.

There have been reports claiming the Brazilian players who play in Europe were particularly averse to the idea of playing because of pressure from their clubs, but Casemiro's statement has laid those rumors to rest.

The players of the Seleção do not want to compete in the Copa America in Brazil. The players today held a meeting with CBF directors to discuss this. pic.twitter.com/aklGpCtMPB — 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗹 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 🇧🇷 (@BrasilEdition) June 4, 2021

As things stand, Brazil will play their opening game of the Copa America 2021 against Venezuela on June 14.

The team managed to put the distraction of the Copa America 2021 aside to pick up a comfortable 2-0 win against Ecuador, and will look to do the same when they face Paraguay on Monday.

