"Corrupted league", "Messi would never" - Twitter erupts as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr suffer calamitous defeat to Al-Hilal in feisty derby 

Al-Hilal beat Al-Nassr 3-0 in their top-of-the-table clash on Friday (December 1), as the home fans chanted Lionel Messi's name at Cristiano Ronaldo throughout at Kind Fahd International Stadium.

The two Riyadh rivals headed into tonight's game with Jorge Jesus' men at the top of the table, with a four-point lead over Luis Castro's side. It was a feisty affair full of drama that lived up to its billing.

Al-Hilal should have taken the lead in just the fourth minute when Salem Aldawsari was given a golden opportunity. The Saudi Arabian winger fired high over the bar from close range as Al-Nassr displayed their defensive vulnerabilities.

It was the visitors' turn to try their luck at goal in the 11th minute as Anderson Talisca took a cross down on his chest. The Brazilian put together some Selecao slickness but ended up placing the ball over Al-Hilal goalkeeper Bono's goal.

Al-Nassr felt they should have been awarded a penalty in the 45+1st minute when Seko Fofana was brought down by Kalidou Koulibaly. The former Chelsea defender was let off as VAR deemed Otavio to have been in an offside position before he passed to Fofana.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic gave Al-Hilal the lead in the 64th minute with a fierce header. It was an excellent finish from the Serbian midfielder to finally put the hosts ahead.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo thought he'd found an equalizer nine minutes later when he smashed home. But, he was adjudged to have been offside, much to his and his team's frustrations and they heavily protested.

VAR confirmed the offside but replays showed that it was extremely tight. Castro headed to the fourth official to show the replay on a mobile phone as drama ensued at King Fahd.

Former Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic put the game to bed in the 89th minute. He copied his fellow countryman with a powerful header that Alaqidi couldn't stop.

Mitrovic then bagged a brace just three minutes later as Cristiano Ronaldo looked on in despair. The towering center-forward broke past former Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte before driving home his side's third of the night.

Tensions boiled over in the immediate aftermath of Mitrovic's second goal. Al-Hilal's Saudi defender Ali Al-Boleahi was sent off as tempers flared.

The spectacle didn't end there as Al-Nassr thought they got themselves a consolation goal in the 90+7th minute. Cristiano Ronaldo's cross was headed in but the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was ruled offside.

Al-Hilal have moved seven points clear of Al-Nassr at the top of the Saudi Pro League. One fan slammed the officiating in Saudi:

"I hope Saudi enjoys the last year off the league before people leave for Europe again. Corrupted League."

Another fan mocked Ronaldo by namedropping his longtime rival Messi:

"Lost 3-0 against one of the biggest rivals.. Messi would Never."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to a dramatic night at King Fahd:

Cristiano Ronaldo hilariously reacted to Al-Hilal fans chanting for Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo has regularly put up with rival fans chanting Messi's name throughout his spell in the Saudi Pro League. That was the case in tonight's game as the Al-Hilal faithful chanted the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's name at his longtime rival.

The Al-Nassr captain gave an amusing reaction to the Messi chants, blowing kisses at the home fans in King Fahd.

The 38-year-old will be disappointed not to have continued his stunning start to the season. He's bagged 18 goals and nine assists in 20 games across competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo could have been joined in Saudi by Messi this past summer. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner turned down a reported €500 million offer from Al-Hilal, per COPE journalist Helena Condis. He instead headed to MLS side Inter Miami.