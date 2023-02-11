“Cost us this game”, “Needs to do less social media” – Arsenal fans blast 24-year-old star for his error against Brentford

Arsenal fans are unhappy after dropping points in their 1-1 draw against Brentford in their Premier League clash at the Emirates on February 11. While the Gunners opened the scoring, the visitors equalized soon after, and many fans blame goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for letting the goal in.

The shot-stopper arguably could not have done much as his defenders struggled to clear their lines. However, he rushed out too early to parry the ball, leaving Ivan Toney free to score the equalizer from close range.

Fans, however, were not happy with Ramsdale's performance, and took to Twitter to slam the goalkeeper with tweets like these:

Sam @Afcsammmm We ain’t winning shit with Ramsdale the guy just isn’t it We ain’t winning shit with Ramsdale the guy just isn’t it

Daksh - A for Arsenal @globalwaffles I love ramsdale, but he needs to do less social media and more shot stopping I love ramsdale, but he needs to do less social media and more shot stopping

AB @breezybalal Same old Arsenal …. Bottle jobs !!! These players are clueless … Ramsdale has cost us this game Same old Arsenal …. Bottle jobs !!! These players are clueless … Ramsdale has cost us this game

Huey @MoeFrasier That goal was was on Ramsdale. He needs to stop rushing out blind. That goal was was on Ramsdale. He needs to stop rushing out blind.

Mazi Olisaemeka C. ™ @OlisaOsega How many goals has Ramsdale cost us this season? How many goals has Ramsdale cost us this season?

Marcatore Puro @marcatore_puro Ramsdale out. We need a new GK lads, any candidates? Ramsdale out. We need a new GK lads, any candidates?

Emzel @Emzyl_ Ramsdale is heading towards net negative territory for this team Ramsdale is heading towards net negative territory for this team

Arsenal drop points against Brentford

Despite their early dominance and energetic start, Arsenal were unable to break through the defenses of Brentford, resulting in a hard-fought 1-1 draw.

The Gunners had plenty of chances but were unable to convert them into goals. It didn't help that David Raya, Brentford's goalkeeper, was largely untested as Arsenal's shots either flew over the bar or past the goalposts.

Despite having the opportunity to put Brentford ahead, Ivan Toney's goal was ruled out due to a foul in the build-up. Later in the first half, Toney's shot came close to breaking the deadlock, but it rattled the crossbar, unfortunately for the away side. Despite their efforts, the two teams entered the halftime break with the match still deadlocked at 0-0.

Just after the hour mark, manager Mikel Arteta made his first substitution of the match, bringing on Leandro Trossard in place of Gabriel Martinelli. The Belgian forward made an instantaneous impact. He slotted the ball into the back of the net shortly after coming on, having been part of a well-crafted team move.

With the match seemingly settled and in their grasp, Arsenal were sent back to the drawing board when Toney found the back of the net from close range. The forward had been causing a lot of trouble for the Gunners' defense, who failed to clear the ball out of their area.

With just 15 minutes left to find a winner, the match ultimately ended in a 1-1 draw. The result has raised questions about the Gunners' recent form, as they are now winless in their three previous games across competitions. The importance of their next league fixture as they prepare to face second-placed Manchester City has risen significantly.

With the Gunners' season balancing on a knife edge, every point counts. Their upcoming match could prove to be crucial in their hunt for an unprecedented Premier League trophy.

