"Cost us so many goals this season", "Legs are gone" - Manchester United fans slam star for 'pathetic display' in 4-3 loss to Bayern Munich

Manchester United fans slammed Christian Eriksen after he struggled to make any sort of impact against Bayern Munich. The Red Devils were comprehensively beaten 4-3 at the Allianz Arena to kick off their UEFA Champions League campaign today (September 20).

Erik ten Hag's woes continued as they lost their third game in a row in all competitions. The game was evenly contested for the first 25 minutes, with United slowly getting into the game.

However, it was Bayern who broke the deadlock in the 28th minute via Leroy Sane. The No. 10 played a one-two with Harry Kane before shooting a tame effort at Andre Onana.

Unfortunately for the Red Devils, the shot-stopper spilled the ball into his own net, giving the Bavarians the perfect start. Thomas Tuchel's side doubled their advantage four minutes later after Jamal Musiala brilliantly assisted Serge Gnabry, who finished well in the bottom-right corner.

Manchester United got back into the game in the 49th minute when Rasmus Hojlund scored his first goal for the club. But Bayern won a penalty three minutes later after Dayot Upamecano's header struck Christian Eriksen's arm.

Kane made no mistake from the spot, giving the Bundesliga giants a 3-1 lead. Sane nearly made it 4–1 minutes later, striking the post. Casemiro scored a stellar goal in the 88th minute to give the away side hope.

However, Mathys Tel finished well in the 92nd minute. Even though Casemiro scored again in the 95th minute, Bayern were able to secure an impressive 4-3 win.

Manchester United fans blasted Eriksen for his lackluster performance. The 31-year-old struggled to gain a foothold in the game and was given a rating of 5.2 on FotMob. He lost five duels, won none of his ground duels, and won zero tackles in midfield.

He also had zero accurate crosses and long balls and wasn't able to complete even a single successful dribble.

One fan wrote:

"The Eriksen at 8 experiment should have been over a year ago. It's cost us so many goals this season already."

Another wrote:

"Much improved performance from the team. Just poor defending and lazy football from Eriksen as usual ."

Eriksen looked disinterested and not motivated. Pathetic display from him. Should have hooked him at halftime"

Manchester United will be aiming to bounce back against Burnley on September 23.

Bayern Munich vs Manchester United: Exploring the stats from thrilling UCL clash

Bayern Munich were able to defeat Manchester United 4-3 in a blockbuster UCL clash at home. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

The Bavarians dominated possession, controlling 60% of the ball. They also completed 602 passes with an accuracy of 89%. On the other hand, Manchester United had 40% possession and completed 393 passes with an accuracy of 85%.

Bayern had a massive total of 19 shots, with nine on target. They also hit the woodwork twice. In contrast, the Red Devils had nine shots in total, with four on target.