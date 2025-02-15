"Costing us in games in a row", "Doesn't add anything to the team" - Fans slam Real Madrid star after 1-1 draw against Osasuna

Real Madrid fans on X have questioned Eduardo Camavinga's place in the team after he had a poor performance during their 1-1 draw against Osasuna. The two sides locked horns in their LaLiga clash at the Estadio El Sadar on Saturday, February 15.

Los Blancos had a dominant start to the game. They were rewarded in the 15th minute when Kylian Mbappe netted from close range to continue his good run of form. However, the visitors were reduced to 10 men when Jude Bellingham was shockingly given a straight red card for dissent in the 39th minute.

Things went from bad to worse for Real Madrid when Eduardo Camavinga was slightly late in his challenge on Ante Budimir, conceding a penalty in the process. The latter made no mistake from the spot (58') to help Osasuna seal a draw.

Camavinga didn't have the best of outings during his 90 minutes on the pitch. The 22-year-old conceded a penalty, won zero tackles from three attempts, and lost 10 duels.

One Real Madrid was unimpressed, posting:

"Camavinga costing us in games in a row , what happened to my him blud?"

Another fan stated:

"I can’t believe people used to compare camavinga to pedri he is awful he doesn’t add anything to the team can’t score can’t create gives away pens can’t control the mid average player"

Other fans reacted below:

"To be honest Camavinga does nothing on the pitch fr," one fan commented

"This camavinga guy is mid. Always committing a penalty," another added

"Pull Camavinga out smh he’s moving slowly and his passes have been way off," one fan insisted

"Camavinga next level fall off. Golden boy debates to just position hopping," another pointed out

How did Real Madrid fare during their 1-1 draw against Osasuna?

Ten-man Real Madrid dropped points in consecutive weeks after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Osasuna on Saturday. Despite this, they remain at the top of the LaLiga table with 51 points from 24 games, one point above second-placed Atletico Madrid.

Los Blancos had more possession with 54 percent of the ball, completing 419 passes with an accuracy of 88 percent. Meanwhile, Osasuna had 46 percent possession and completed 319 passes with an accuracy of 85 percent.

Real Madrid landed 17 shots in total with six being on target, missing four big chances. However, their xG of 1.53 was still smaller than the hosts' 1.76, with the latter landing 11 shots in total with four being on target.

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on February 15 at 11:10 PM IST. They are subject to change.

