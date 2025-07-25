"Could be another Rasmus Hojlund situation" - Pundit claims Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson won't fit Manchester United, asks him to join PL rivals instead

Former English attacker Jermaine Pennant has claimed that Nicolas Jackson should avoid joining Manchester United if he leaves Chelsea this summer. He advised the Senegalese attacker to join Brighton & Hove Albion instead because he believes that Jackson would be a better fit at the Falmer Stadium.

Nicolas Jackson is reportedly nearing an exit from Chelsea this summer and has garnered the interest of top European sides, including Manchester United. The Red Devils have completed the signing of Mathues Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo in the transfer window. However, they are keen on adding more firepower to the frontline.

Jackson joined the Blues from Villarreal in July 2023 and has scored 30 goals and provided 12 assists in 81 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea. With the arrival of Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens, and more, he is expected to fall in the pecking order under Enzo Maresca.

Hence, the Senegalese attacker is nearing an exit, while Old Trafford is being touted as his next potential destination. However, Pennant has claimed that he does not think that Jackson could be a top team's first-choice striker in the future. Thus, he advised the 24-year-old to consider joining Brighton instead of United. He told Adventure Games (via GOAL):

"I'm not sure if Nicolas Jackson is the man for a top team, as we've seen during his time at Chelsea. It's an interesting one to see where he goes if he leaves the club. He's in the Darwin Nunez bracket for me - he gets loads of chances, but he isn't prolific."

"If I were him, I'd look a little below that level - someone like Brighton. I think that could work because he'd do well there - they should be looking at him." he added.

Pennant also compared Nicolas Jackson with Rasmus Hojlund, who has failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford since joining the Red Devils in August 2023. He added:

"Manchester United are linked, but I'm not sure that's the right move for the club - It could be another Rasmus Hojlund situation. He obviously believes in himself and thinks he should be at a top team, but I can't see him being the number one for a top six side."

Chelsea reportedly value the Senegalese attacker at around £80 to £100 million, and his contract runs until 2033.

Chelsea favorites to sign Manchester United attacker: Reports

Manchester United v Hong Kong

According to Sky Sports (via Daily Express), Chelsea are the favorites to sign Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United. The Blues have been interested in signing the Argentine attacker since January, while Garnacho is also keen on staying in England.

Chelsea have already made a handful of reinforcements in their attack in the summer window, but Enzo Maresca could add another forward. Garancho, who was touted to be United's next star, is close to an exit due to his frosty relationship with Ruben Amorim.

Moreover, the Argentine forward wishes to play Champions League football, which United failed to qualify for. Apart from the Blues, the 21-year-old has also garnered the interest of clubs from Italy, Spain, Germany, and Saudi Arabia.

