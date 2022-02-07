"Could be a back up for both Salah and Mane" - Danny Mills suggests Liverpool are already planning for the future with Luis Diaz capture

Former Manchester City full-back Danny Mills believes Liverpool completed the signing of Luis Diaz to prepare for life without Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool signed Diaz from FC Porto in January 2022 for £50million in a bid to add depth to their frontline. The forward has been on fire this season, registering 14 goals in 18 league games.

Salah and Mane have been instrumental in Liverpool's success under Jurgen Klopp. Both forwards have racked up goals and assists galore while making it to the podium of the Ballon d'Or awards as well.

However, both players have less than 18 months left on their current contracts. Negotiations with Salah have proven to be difficult, while there hasn't been much news about Mane's situation. Consequently, the Reds might just be preparing for a future without their superstar forwards.

Mills believes the capture of Diaz points to that. He told Football Insider correspondent Connor Whitley:

“He could be a back up for both Salah and Mane. He’s a player that can easily adapt and play on either wing. They’ve got Diogo Jota up there as well. There will be a little bit of thinking 'What is life after Salah and Mane? What comes next?' It’s good business, good business planning and good recruitment.”

Mills added:

“If you look at the best teams and the best recruiters they don’t often buy for the now or six months down the line, they buy for a year, 18 months time. They have these people lined up. That’s what they’ve done. He’s a good player but it’s also a back up in case something goes wrong with the Salah or the Mane deals.”

Salah and Mane will return to Liverpool this week

African forwards Salah and Mane have been away from the club since early January, representing their countries at the 2021 African Cup of Nations. Mane played for Senegal while Salah represented Egypt and both players battled it out for the ultimate prize in the final last night (February 6).

Senegal won the match 4-2 on penalties, with the contest ending goalless after extra-time. The duo are expected to return to the club this week and will be keen to help Liverpool win some silverware this season.

The Reds are still in contention to win all four trophies on offer this season. They have already made it to the Carabao Cup final and are second in the Premier League. Additionally, they have progressed into the fifth round of the FA Cup and the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League as well.

