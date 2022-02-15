"Could be a Champions League final" - PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino says there are no favorites in clash against Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino has given his thoughts on the team's match against Real Madrid tonight (February 15).

PSG will take on Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash.

Asked if his side were the favorites for the tie, Pochettino said:

"I don't think there is more pressure from one side than the other. We respect Madrid as one of the biggest in the world. Madrid in the Champions League speaks for itself, it's not a matter of players or coaches, it's a matter of strength of the club."

He added:

"There is no favourite, it is a tie that could be a Champions League final. PSG has been waiting for more than 50 years to win this title, so we are the contenders. Those who have the habit of winning the Champions League are ahead."

Pochettino also stressed the need to believe in themselves if they wish to beat Real Madrid. Asked about his message to the players before the game, the Argentine said:

"Having clear ideas, not taking steps backwards. We have to be convinced that we are on the right path to compete. We have to be convinced that we have the talent."

PSG-Real Madrid could turn out to be the Kylian Mbappe derby

Besides the fact that both teams house great players, the role of Kylian Mbappe could be crucial in this match. The French forward has been PSG's talisman this season, having registered 21 goals and 16 assists in 31 games.

He will be keen to make a mark at the Bernabeu, given the transfer possibility of joining them next season. Real Madrid are long-term admirers of the forward and are favorites to sign him on a free transfer this summer.

They came with a mammoth bid of €160 million to sign him last summer. However, PSG turned it down as they were hopeful of extending his stay in France at that point. However, with less than six months left on his contract, Mbappe's future is now very much a cause for concern for the Ligue 1 giants.

Madrid fans could get the first of many glimpses of the damage Mbappe is capable of unleashing tonight. However, they might not enjoy tonight's show as much as they will if he is to join them next season.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra