"Could contribute a little bit more" - Liverpool legend says established first-team star can do more in terms of all-round play

Liverpool legend Gary Gillespie is of the view that Mohamed Salah needs to contribute more to the Reds with his general play.

Liverpool hosted Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday, January 7. However, the match did not go according to plan for them as they were held to a 2-2 draw.

Goncalo Guedes put Wolves in front first following an error from Alisson Becker, but Darwin Nunez equalized for the Reds just before half-time. Salah then found the back of the net for the hosts seven minutes into the second half.

Liverpool, though, failed to build on it and eventually saw Julen Lopetegui's men pull level through Hwang Hee-Chan. Toti Gomes thought he had clinched the winner for the Wanderers late in the game, but had his goal controversially ruled out for offside.

Reflecting on the game, Gillespie picked out Salah as a player who needs to contribute more to the Reds. The Liverpool great acknowledged the Egyptian's goal contributions, but insisted that he could do more in his all-round play. He told LFC TV [via Inside Futbol]:

“I don’t think we’re getting too much out of Mohamed Salah, albeit he scored again today [Saturday; ed.]. But I think he could contribute a little bit more in terms of general play."

Liverpool now have to face Wolves again in a replay to determine the winner of their FA Cup tie. The two Premier League clubs will lock horns with each other at the Molineux Stadium on January 17.

It is worth noting that Jurgen Klopp's side are also scheduled to face the Wanderers in the league next month. Lopetegui and Co. will host them in an English top-flight match on February 4.

How has Salah fared for Liverpool this term?

Salah notably put an end to uncertainty over his future on Merseyside by signing a new deal with the Reds last summer. He put pen to paper on a fresh three-year contract with the Anfield outfit ahead of the season.

The former Chelsea winger has found the back of the net 17 times from 26 matches across all competitions for Klopp's side this term. He also provided six assists for his teammates in those matches.

However, Salah, like several other top Reds stars, has struggled to perform at his best this campaign. It is worth noting that the Merseyside-based club currently sit sixth in the league table, 16 points behind leaders Arsenal.

Poll : 0 votes