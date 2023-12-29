"Could end up as an avalanche" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for Manchester City vs Sheffield United

BBC pundit and former Blackburn Rovers forward Chris Sutton has predicted a comfortable victory for Manchester City when they meet Sheffield United this weekend. The two teams will clash in a Premier League encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, December 30.

City are currently third in the Premier League standings with 37 points from 18 matches, five behind leaders Liverpool, who have played a game more. They have won five of their last six matches across competitions, winning the FIFA Club World Cup during that stretch.

Sheffield, meanwhile, have endured a difficult return to the top flight and are dead last in the table with just nine points from 19 matches. The Blades are seven points away from safety at the moment and have won just two of their last 10 league matches (six losses, two draws).

Given their positions and form guides, Sutton believes Manchester City will pick up a 3-0 win when they host Sheffield on Saturday. The footballer-turned-pundit wrote in his column for the BBC:

"Sheffield United are bottom of the table, but we've seen some improvement since Chris Wilder took charge at the start of December. I am not sure it will do them much good at Etihad Stadium, though.

"Manchester City became world champions over Christmas, but they had a decent festive period at home too, with their win at Everton plus teams above them dropping points."

The 1994-95 Premier League winner with Blackburn also touched upon the reverse fixture between the two teams from earlier this season, adding:

"United were competitive against City at the start of the season and only lost to a late Rodri goal, but their challenge here is to hang on in there. I just don't see them doing it, and it could end up as an avalanche if City score early."

Pep Guardiola's men enter this match on the back of a 3-1 comeback win at Everton in their last match. Chris Wilder's side, meanwhile, lost 3-2 to Luton Town in their most recent fixture.

Manchester City edged Sheffield United when they met earlier this season

As Chris Sutton referenced, Manchester City and Sheffield United have already clashed once in the Premier League this season. That match took place at Bramall Lane on August 27 this year.

City dominated the first half, but were largely repelled by a desperate home backline. Their best chance of the period was a 37th-minute spot-kick, but Erling Haaland could only hit the woodwork.

Haaland made amends by opening the scoring in the 63rd minute. However, Jayden Bogle equalized for Sheffield with just five minutes left in regulation, giving the hosts a shot at an invaluable point.

Unfortunately for them, though, Rodri popped up with the winner in the 88th minute to hand Manchester City a 2-1 victory.