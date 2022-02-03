"Could explode under whoever comes in to replace Rangnick” – Noel Whelan claims Manchester United loanee has got ‘real future’ at Old Trafford

Manchester United star Donny van de Beek will play for Everton for the rest of the season after his transfer in January on loan. In a recent interview with Football Insider, former Leeds striker Noel Whelan discussed the transfer and claimed the Dutchman has a real future at Old Trafford.

"Man United fans will be really disappointed to see him leave the club. However, it’s a really shrewd move from the club to allow him to leave but manage to resist sending him out on a loan-to-buy deal. I think he’s got a real future at Man United and could explode under whoever comes in to replace Rangnick. The time was right to get him out. Everton can give him those regular first-team minutes in the Premier League. I’m excited to see what he can do.”

Van de Beek left his childhood club Ajax in 2020 to sign for Manchester United for around €39 million. Many praised United for completing the deal as the 24-year-old showed huge potential in his last few seasons with Ajax. He made 175 appearances for the club and ended up scoring 41 goals and 34 assists.

However, van de Beek's move to United didn't turn out the way many expected it to be. Since making his switch to Old Trafford, he has only made 50 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions, most of them as substitutes. He struggled to get a spot in the starting XI under managers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and also Ralf Rangnick.

When the January transfer window started, many expected the 24-year-old to find a new club so he could find some much-needed game time. In the end, it was Everton who struck a loan deal with United to secure the service of the midfielder. Everton's newly appointed manager Frank Lampard reportedly wanted the club to sign the player as well.

Manchester United star Edinson Cavani reportedly will decide his future towards the end of the season

According to the latest report from Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani will decide his future towards the end of the season. The 2021-22 season is Cavani's second season with the Red Devils. With his current contract set to expire in the summer of 2022, this may well be his last season with Manchester United.

Romano suggests that there has been no talk so far by Cavani about his future. The Uruguayan striker will only be deciding his future in May with a move to a La Liga club being considered a serious option.

Cavani has so far made 53 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 19 goals and making seven assists for his team.

