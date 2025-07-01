"Could form a great trio if everything falls into place" - Barcelona star makes claim when asked about Nico Williams' possible move to club

Barcelona star Ferran Torres has shared his thoughts on Nico Williams' potential arrival at Camp Nou. He believes he, Williams, and Lamine Yamal can make a 'great trio' at the club.

Ad

The Catalan giants have been interested in signing Williams since last summer, but a deal couldn't go through back then. They are again heavily linked with the Spanish winger this summer. If they sign him, they could feature an all-Spanish trio of Yamal, Williams, and Torres.

Torres spoke about Williams' potential arrival at Barcelona and told Mundo Deportivo (via Sempre Barca):

“I haven’t spoken to him. We ran into each other in Ibiza, but we preferred not to talk about that. All top players want to join big clubs, and Barça is one of them. I don’t know what will happen, but I hope it turns out well. We’ve already played together for the national team, and I’d love to play with him again — we could form a great trio if everything falls into place.”

Ad

Trending

Torres was himself linked with a move away from Barcelona last summer but ended up staying and played a key role in their successful 2024-25 season. He was mainly a second choice behind Robert Lewandowski and started 19 games across competitions. He recorded 19 goals and seven assists in 45 games across competitions, as Barca won the domestic treble.

LaLiga president sends warning to Barcelona amidst Nico Williams links

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has confirmed that Athletic Club have complained to them regarding Barcelona sporting director Deco's comments about Nico Williams. Deco had confirmed that they are looking to sign the winger this summer and also asserted that Barca have the financial ability to complete the transfer.

Ad

Tebas, meanwhile, has said that the Blaugrana must comply with LaLiga's financial regulations to sign Williams. He said:

"Athletic Club are complaining because Barca have publicly stated, if the statements attributed to Deco are true, that they want to sign a player. According to FIFA regulations, he is in a protected period, and we don't have the authority to interfere in that.

Ad

"What we will do, as we have always done, is that Barca will have to comply with the regulations to sign players, be it Nico Williams, [Erling] Haaland, [Lionel] Messi... whoever it may be. And we won't change anything."

Barcelona had faced major issues with LaLiga in the registrations of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor last season due to their financial issues.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More