"Could form a great trio if everything falls into place" - Barcelona star makes claim when asked about Nico Williams' possible move to club

Barcelona star Ferran Torres has shared his thoughts on Nico Williams' potential arrival at Camp Nou. He believes he, Williams, and Lamine Yamal can make a 'great trio' at the club.
The Catalan giants have been interested in signing Williams since last summer, but a deal couldn't go through back then. They are again heavily linked with the Spanish winger this summer. If they sign him, they could feature an all-Spanish trio of Yamal, Williams, and Torres.
Torres spoke about Williams' potential arrival at Barcelona and told Mundo Deportivo (via Sempre Barca):
“I haven’t spoken to him. We ran into each other in Ibiza, but we preferred not to talk about that. All top players want to join big clubs, and Barça is one of them. I don’t know what will happen, but I hope it turns out well. We’ve already played together for the national team, and I’d love to play with him again — we could form a great trio if everything falls into place.”
Torres was himself linked with a move away from Barcelona last summer but ended up staying and played a key role in their successful 2024-25 season. He was mainly a second choice behind Robert Lewandowski and started 19 games across competitions. He recorded 19 goals and seven assists in 45 games across competitions, as Barca won the domestic treble.
LaLiga president sends warning to Barcelona amidst Nico Williams links
LaLiga president Javier Tebas has confirmed that Athletic Club have complained to them regarding Barcelona sporting director Deco's comments about Nico Williams. Deco had confirmed that they are looking to sign the winger this summer and also asserted that Barca have the financial ability to complete the transfer.
Tebas, meanwhile, has said that the Blaugrana must comply with LaLiga's financial regulations to sign Williams. He said:
"Athletic Club are complaining because Barca have publicly stated, if the statements attributed to Deco are true, that they want to sign a player. According to FIFA regulations, he is in a protected period, and we don't have the authority to interfere in that.
"What we will do, as we have always done, is that Barca will have to comply with the regulations to sign players, be it Nico Williams, [Erling] Haaland, [Lionel] Messi... whoever it may be. And we won't change anything."
Barcelona had faced major issues with LaLiga in the registrations of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor last season due to their financial issues.