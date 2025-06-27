LaLiga president sends warning to Barcelona after Athletic Bilbao complain about Nico Williams move

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has warned Barcelona that they must comply with the league's financial rules to sign Nico Williams. He has once again made it clear that they will not offer any leeway to clubs to sign players during the window.
Speaking to EFE via GOAL, Tebas admitted that Athletic Bilbao have complained to the league about Barcelona's comments on Williams. He said that the league cannot block the transfer but will ensure that the move happens only after the Catalan side has their financial issues sorted. He said:
"Athletic Club are complaining because Barca have publicly stated, if the statements attributed to Deco are true, that they want to sign a player. According to FIFA regulations, he is in a protected period, and we don't have the authority to interfere in that. What we will do, as we have always done, is that Barca will have to comply with the regulations to sign players, be it Nico Williams, [Erling] Haaland, [Lionel] Messi... whoever it may be. And we won't change anything."
The Catalan side's president is confident that his club will be able to sign the winger by activating his release clause, and said via GOAL:
"Let them audit us, we have nothing to hide. Barca is prepared to do what is necessary, if a market opportunity requires paying a clause."
Nico Williams has a €58 million release clause, and the Catalan giants have confirmed that they will be activating it.
Athletic Bilbao confirm complaint against Barcelona for Nico Williams comments
Athletic Bilbao confirmed on Thursday, June 26, that they have lodged a complaint with LaLiga for Barcelona's comments on Nico Williams. They are not happy with the Catalan side's sporting director, Deco's claims of the player pushing to join them. Their statement read, via GOAL:
"The meeting was held in Madrid in response to a request from Athletic Club made within the framework of compliance with financial fair play. Among the topics discussed was FC Barcelona's ability to sign players after FC Barcelona sporting director Deco publicly acknowledged that they will try to sign a player from our first team."
"Deco's statements add to the public statements made by president Joan Laporta himself, admitting that the Blaugrana club 'is working to be within the 1:1 rule' and that, therefore, it is not currently within the parameters of said rule for registering players."
Arsenal were reportedly also interested in Nico Williams and were ready to activate his release clause. Chelsea were also said to be keeping tabs on the winger.