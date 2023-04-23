"Could be a great player for many years" - Glen Johnson names the one Liverpool player who has impressed him the most this season

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has named Darwin Nunez as the Reds' most impressive player this season.

Nunez joined the Premier League giants from Benfica last summer for a deal worth £85 million. Although he bagged 48 goals and 16 assists in 85 games across competitions during his two-year spell in Portugal, eyebrows were raised at his price tag.

The Uruguay international had a slow start to life at Liverpool, with a red card in his second Premier League game not helping his cause. However, he appears to have settled in at Anfield, registering 15 goals and four assists from 38 appearances in all competitions.

Jurgen Klopp's side have struggled to reach their usual standards this term, with several players, including Virgil van Dijk, not performing at their best. Nunez, though, has impressed many.

Johnson picked Nunez as the player who has impressed him the most this season at Anfield. The former defender also heaped praise on the Merseyside-based club for their recruitment policy, telling The Mirror:

"I'd probably say Nunez has impressed me. There's a few, to be honest. I think there's probably been a couple more by their standards, slightly more disappointing than good. But I think Nunez is, that's what Liverpool have done so well over the years."

"They bought players that maybe didn't have the biggest name or biggest CV at the point of signing them, but they knew they were on the upward curve and they've delivered almost straight away."

Johnson added that Nunez fits Premier League football well:

"So I think that's what Liverpool have done very well. And he's one of them. Certainly with (Luis) Diaz as well. So, yes, I'd probably say Nunez was a big positive and I think he could be a great player for many years now. I think he's really enjoying the Premier League and he suits that sort of style."

However, it is worth noting that Nunez has scored only once in the Reds' last six league games, with Diogo Jota displacing him in the starting XI.

Liverpool pushing for top-four finish

The Reds were in contention to win an unprecedented quadruple last season and eventually won the domestic cup double. However, this campaign has been far from ideal for the club, having been knocked out of all cup competitions.

Klopp's side also risk missing out on the UEFA Champions League next term, as they are seventh in the Premier League. They are six points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United, who have a game in hand. With seven games left to play, the Anfield outfit hope to secure a top-four finish.

