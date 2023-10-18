"Could help control and decide the game" - Pundit names Chelsea and Arsenal stars who could be instrumental in the two sides' clash this weekend

BBC pundit Pat Nevin thinks Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez and Arsenal's Declan Rice could be decisive in Saturday's (October 21) clash between the London rivals.

The Blues host the Gunners at Stamford Bridge looking to build on their 4-1 win against Burnley last time out. Mauricio Pochettino's men have made a rocky start to the campaign sitting 11th in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta's side have started the season strongly, sitting second in the league with six wins and two draws in eight games. It promises to be a tantalizing affair between the two London giants.

Nevin has named Fernandez and Rice as two stars who could be vital in deciding which team prevails at the Bridge. He said (via English journalist Simon Phillips)

"Declan Rice and Enzo Fernandez might not be directly up against each other all the time, but whoever shines brightest between those two could help control and decide the game [on Saturday].”

Fernandez has impressed this season despite Chelsea's disappointing run of results. The Argentine midfielder has bagged one goal in 10 games across competitions and has been a constant presence with his energy and superb passing range.

Meanwhile, Rice has lived up to expectations thus far since joining Arsenal from West Ham United for £105 million (including add-ons) in the summer. The England international has bagged one goal in 11 appearances across competitions, helping out both defensively and in attack.

The duo are both viewed as two of the Premier League's best midfield talents, boasting a ton of ability. They may be crucial to their respective side's hopes of coming out on top on Saturday.

William Gallas predicts Chelsea and Arsenal to settle on a draw at Stamford Bridge

Arsenal prevailed in the same fixture last season.

William Gallas, who played for both Chelsea and Arsenal during his career, doesn't see a winner between the two sides. The Frenchman has talked up the Gunners' impressive start to the campaign while raising concerns with the Blues (via Lord Ping):

"Arsenal are looking good at the moment, and Chelsea are still in trouble despite winning their last game. Their position in the table is not where they should be, and they had a difficult campaign last season. I'd say they look better this season, but their squad is still young."

Gallas continued by admitting he'd be interested to see Arteta's men prevail away from home but he expects a draw:

"It'll be very interesting to see if Arsenal can go to Stamford Bridge and head back to North London with the three points. I, however, foresee a draw."

The Gunners won both home and away against the Blues last season and are perhaps slight favorites this Saturday. Their unbeaten start to the campaign has many talking up another title challenge and one that may finally end their 19-year wait for league glory.