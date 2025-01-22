"Could be some interesting movement in the final days" - Fabrizio Romano on Matheus Cunha future amid interest from Arsenal

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has predicted interest for Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha, an Arsenal target, as the January transfer window draws to a close.

Cunha, 25, is in the midst of a solid season, registering 10 goals and four assists in 21 games across competitions. All the goal contributions have come in the Premier League, where Wolves are just above the relegation zone on goal difference after 22 games.

Despite having a deal with Wolves till 2027, Cunha has been the subject of interest of top clubs, including the Gunners. As per Romano, Mikel Arteta's side retain interest in his services, telling GIVEMESPORT:

“There is still interest from Arsenal, they always had this player on their list. I think there are more clubs from Premier League who can enter the race eventually, if Wolves decide to open the doors to his exit, which they didn't at the moment.

“Wolves insist they want to keep the player, they want to sign his new deal as soon as possible, but in case the door will be open in the next days, I think there could be some interesting movement in the final days of the window for Cunha, because there is interest, for sure.”

The Gunners are second in the Premier League after 22 games, trailing Liverpool (50) by six points, having played a game more.

"We deserved much more" - Arsenal boss after Aston Villa draw

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wasn't pleased with the 2-2 Premier League draw at home to Aston Villa at the weekend. The Gunners led by two goals after 55 minutes but were forced to a share of the spoils.

Analysing his side's performance, Arteta expressed 'pride' but rued the result, as he felt that the Gunners could have won on the night against the visiting Villans (as per the BBC):

"Pride (at) the way the boys played and competed, the third time in six days. To deliver that dominance, that performance, they were outstanding. We deserved much more, that's clear. The way we defended, especially the second goal, can't be part of our game.

"Overall the word is pride because they were exceptional. The way they tried (was impressive). There were players that were dead and performed like this for 97 minutes. They don't look for excuses or to the bench looking what to do."

The Gunners have little time to reflect on the Villa game, as they next take on Dinamo Zagreb at home in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (January 22).

