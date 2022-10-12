“Could it not just be a penalty and no red card” – Jamie Carragher suggests Fikayo Tomori red card against Chelsea was ‘harsh’ in now deleted tweet

Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher felt that AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori's red card against Chelsea in the Champions League was harsh.

The defender was sent off in the first half of their 2-0 loss to the Blues at the San Siro on Tuesday.

He pulled Mason Mount down inside the box as the Chelsea forward appeared to make a shot and referee Daniel Siebert showed Tomori a straight red.

The decision was a shock for him and his Rossoneri teammates, who swarmed the German official, fuming at his decision.

Rubbing further salt into the wounds was the fact that Graham Potter's side also won a penalty for it, which Jorginho coolly dispatched to put them 1-0 ahead.

Carragher, now a top pundit, suggested in a now deleted tweet that Tomori didn't deserve to get sent off and that it should've just been a penalty.

He wrote (via Metro):

"The red card for Tomori feels harsh, but what happened to double jeopardy? Could it not just be a penalty and no red card [shrugging emoji]."

Milan were left to play with a man down for over 70 minutes and Chelsea made the most of their numerical advantage.

After Jorginho put them in front from the spot, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doubled their lead in the 34th minute, ending the tie as a contest.

Although the Blues couldn't add to their tally after the break, it was still a comfortable victory for them as they now move to the top of Group E with seven points.

Following back-to-back defeats, Milan have been relegated down to third with four points in as many games and risk dropping into the Europa League.

Chelsea now the favorites to win their Champions League group

Before their match against Milan last week, Chelsea were at the bottom of Group E with just a point from two games as group stage elimination seemed real.

However, following back-to-back wins over the Rossoneri, the Blues have turned it around in style and now sit in pole position as the favorites to win Group E.

Red Bull Salzburg are just a point behind them but with the sides set to clash on matchday five, a victory for Graham Potter's men will guarantee them top spot.

The Austrian side famously held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge last month, but the latter are in great form right now and a repeat of the result in Salzburg is unlikely.

