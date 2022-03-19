"Could be his last big contract" - Noel Whelan says Manchester United among few clubs that can meet Liverpool superstar's wage demands

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has named Manchester United as one of the few clubs who can meet the wage demands of Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah.

The 47-year-old believes that there are only two clubs in the Premier League - Manchester United and City - who can 'push the boat out' to sign the Liverpool contract rebel if he does not agree a new deal to stay at Anfield.

Whelan has suggested that it could be the Egyptian's 'last big contract in football' and the two Manchester-based clubs can cacapitalize on the situation.

Football Insider reported last week that Salah wants to stay in the Premier League even if he can’t reach an agreement with Liverpool. As revealed by Fabrizio Romano earlier this week, contract talks between Salah and the Merseysiders have reached a stalemate.

Whelan has claimed that Salah would definitely be offered the wage he is believed to be seeking if he decides to part ways with the Reds.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Mo Salah is open to the idea of moving to either Barcelona or PSG as his contract at Liverpool runs down.



(Source: SPORT) Mo Salah is open to the idea of moving to either Barcelona or PSG as his contract at Liverpool runs down.(Source: SPORT) 🚨 Mo Salah is open to the idea of moving to either Barcelona or PSG as his contract at Liverpool runs down.(Source: SPORT) https://t.co/RcMQOvFxL4

“From the player’s perspective, this could be his last big contract in football,” he told Football Insider.

“He’s asking for big money, but if he goes on a free transfer, he will get that wage, 100%. There’s no doubt about that. You’re only looking at Man United and Man City in the Premier League, really. I don’t think anyone else would push the boat out."

Whelan has insisted that the Red Devils will see a big part of their wage budget free up in the summer with Paul Pogba departing and that could be reinvested in Salah.

“They’re the only clubs who could have the capacity to pay that kind of money. Let’s not forget, the departure of Paul Pogba will free up a huge amount of money this summer,” he added.

Can Mohamed Salah leave Liverpool and join Manchester United?

Even if Mohamed Salah leaves Liverpool this summer or in 2023, he will forever remain an Anfield legend. But a move to Manchester United would tarnish his image among the Liverpool fans forever.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



"The decisive parties are in contact and the rest we will see". Klopp: "Mo Salah contract saga's not creating any problem. Mo's not like that. He's completely committed this season, then we'll talk about the rest - future, immediate, further"."The decisive parties are in contact and the rest we will see". #Salah Klopp: "Mo Salah contract saga's not creating any problem. Mo's not like that. He's completely committed this season, then we'll talk about the rest - future, immediate, further". 🔴 #LFC"The decisive parties are in contact and the rest we will see". #Salah https://t.co/V50Nb2X9yO

It is understood that the Egyptian loves the club and is not signing a new deal just because his financial demands have not been met. A move to Manchester United looks completely off the table and at the moment, this would be a backward move for the forward anyway.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava